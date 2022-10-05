Corinthians vs Flamengo: see prices and how to buy tickets for the final of the Copa do Brasil | Corinthians

Corinthians announced, this Wednesday, how the sale of tickets will work for the first match of the final of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo, on the 12th, at Neo Química Arena.

The sale will be carried out completely online (at Fiel Torcedor or Ingressos Corinthians), without opening physical box offices, and in a staggered manner, considering the priorities of Fiel Torcedor.

Read too:

+ Goals conceded in the first minutes become routine in Corinthians games

+ Corinthians is uncomfortable with the ticket price for the final at Maracanã and will pay R$ 310 per fan

For this match, members of the Minha Vida plan will have discounts of 20% to 90%, while those of the Minha História plan from 25% to 79% (varying according to the chosen sector).

1 of 3 Corinthians fans at Neo Química Arena in the match against Flamengo, for Libertadores — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Corinthians fans at Neo Química Arena in the match against Flamengo, for Libertadores — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Tickets at R$ 400 in Setor Sul are due for the amount agreed by the Corinthians and Flamengo boards for the visiting fans. By law, you cannot charge different amounts in the same sector. But, due to the capacity, tickets to the South (where the visitor is also located) are already sold out at Fiel Torcedor, which can pay R$ 38.50.

Timão, which was bothered by the price for visitors in the final of the Copa do Brasil, will subsidize R$ 310 per ticket for its fans at Maracanã.

2 of 3 Corinthians x Flamengo: see the ticket prices for the first match of the Copa do Brasil final — Photo: Disclosure/Corinthians Corinthians x Flamengo: see the ticket prices for the first match of the Copa do Brasil final — Photo: Disclosure/Corinthians

Thursday, October 6th, from 11 am

Opening for Fiel Torcedor fans with credits for matches suspended by the pandemic (against Ituano and Palmeiras), who will be able to purchase tickets according to the availability of the respective sectors purchased.

Opening of the sale of parking for owners who comply with the Minha Cadeira plan, of the Fiel Torcedor program.

Thursday, October 6th, from 1pm

Open to all Fiel Torcedor members who have 60 points or more, regardless of plan, who will be able to purchase tickets from all sectors available for their plan and also purchase parking through the website www.fieltorcedor.com.br.

Thursday, October 6th, from 3pm

Open to all Fiel Torcedor members who have 40 points or more, regardless of plan, who will be able to purchase tickets from all sectors available for their plan and also purchase parking through the website www.fieltorcedor.com.br ( subject to availability of tickets).

Thursday, October 6th, from 5pm

Open to all Fiel Torcedor members who have 20 points or more, regardless of plan, who will be able to purchase tickets from all sectors available for their plan and also purchase parking through the website www.fieltorcedor.com.br ( subject to availability of tickets).

Friday, October 7, from 11 am

Opening for other non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor, who will have access to the purchase of tickets and parking through the online platform www.fieltorcedor.com.br (subject to availability of tickets).

Monday, October 10th, from 3pm

Open to fans in generalwho will have access to purchase all tickets available in their categories through the online platform www.ingressoscorinthians.com.br (subject to availability of tickets).

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

+ Watch: all about the Corinthians at Globo, sportv and ge

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!