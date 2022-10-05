Countries start adopting 4-day work week: See what they are!

– Reading time: 1 minute –

The discussion about the week with 4 working days has taken over social media. On the one hand, internet users, workers and experts talk about its benefits, such as better quality of life, increased productivity and much more. On the other hand, entrepreneurs point out losses and difficulties in implementing this system. However, to the delight of many, this method is already part of the reality of many countries. Want to know which ones? Check it out below.

Week with 4 working days: 4×3 workday

First of all, it is important to understand that the adoption of this workday is not taken abruptly. In fact, this is a process that has invested a lot of research and testing time in companies, countries and workers. According to experts, 4 days of work and 3 days off, keeping employees’ full salary, can significantly increase productivity at work.

READ MORE: 5 most sought-after soft skills in the job market – See how many you have!

In fact, this is an idea that has become even more popular during the Covid-19 pandemic. This is because, even after the resumption of face-to-face work, some organizations adopted the hybrid model and realized some advantages in this type of organization. In fact, research shows that 32% of young people who resigned in recent months would remain in companies if they offered a week with 4 days of work.

Countries that have adopted the 4×3 journey

You United Arab Emirates were the first country to fully adopt this model. Since January 2022, civil servants only work 4 times a week, but it is still optional for private companies. already the Belgium gives employees the option of choosing a 38-hour or 45-hour workweek.

ALSO READ: Ideal professions to work from home – See what they are!

At Iceland, since 2015 a small portion of the population has been working on a 4×3 scale, as the weekly working hours have been reduced from 40 to 36 hours a week. Finally, the Scotland is carrying out tests against the model, and the government provides incentives for companies that want to apply it.

If you liked this article and want to have access to several others, just continue browsing through Travel Routes!