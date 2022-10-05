‘Cover’ by Renato Russo is located after 2 days of searches in Niterói



Singer Gilberto Jose da Silva Filho, 52 years old, Nino Russo, was located in a hotel, in downtown Niterói, where he would have been taken after being ‘doped’ and unconscious on the way out of a bar, last Sunday – Personal Archive

Published 10/04/2022 18:14

After two days of affliction and searches that mobilized friends, family and artists, singer Gilberto José da Silva Filho, 52 years old, Nino Russo, was located by his family, on Tuesday afternoon, in a hotel, in the center of Niterói. Nino, who has concerts throughout the country, became famous for his musical performance as a ‘cover’ of the late singer Renato Russo.

The artist reported to the police that he was the victim of a scam, after being drugged when leaving a bar, last Sunday, when he met friends again after returning in the elections. The singer said he was taken unconscious to the hotel, where he was the victim of theft and had bank accounts ‘looted’. He has not suffered physical aggression, has already given a statement to the police and is with his family.

The location brought relief to family and friends from the ‘artistic milieu’, who, since Sunday, have mobilized in the search for the singer, who had his cell phone turned off. According to the artist’s manager, producer Valério Araújo, all the artist’s shows are confirmed. Next Saturday, he follows the schedule with a presentation in Itaipuaçu, Maricá.

The singer’s disappearance gained repercussion after the case was disclosed in the column ‘Disappearances on the Agenda’ of DIA Online, which received hundreds of hits in search of information about the case. “We were apprehensive and distressed by the lack of information. Anyway, relief and happiness with this outcome. Thanks to everyone who helped with the search. He’s fine and the show will go on.”

‘Thank you for everyone’s love’

After giving testimony at the Setor de Descoberta de Paradeiros (SDP), at the Homicide Police Station, in Niterói, the singer, along with the businessman and his lawyer, thanked the fans for the affection, the help of friends and the perseverance of the family. “Thank you for everyone’s love and concern. Not only from Niterói, but from all over Brazil. Just dropping by to say that everything is fine with me. Thank you for everything!” said the singer. The artist’s lawyer confirmed that the artist was drugged and taken to the hotel, where they made withdrawals from the singer’s bank accounts. The case will be investigated by the police.