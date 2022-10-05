Credit Suisse: what is happening with the bank and what are the risks of the crisis for the market

Since last Friday (30), rumors have grown that Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second largest bank and one of the largest in the world, may not be able to meet its financial commitments. The name of the institution, since then, is in focus in the economic news and also in discussions on social networks.

At the same time, the bank’s executives have been trying to calm the market, shareholders and customers, defending that their liquidity and capital positions of the institution are healthy.

This did not, however, prevent the Credit Default Swap [CDS, derivativo financeiro que indica o risco de crédito] of the institution soar to the highest levels in history. The CDS, last Friday, indicated that the market saw the probability of default (default) of the bank in the next five years at 21.1%.

“The Swiss bank is suffering from the consequences of two major crises – the collapse of the British financial company Greensill and the US multi-market fund Archegos – which, combined, cost billions of dollars and led to a change in its management”, explains Jennie. Li, Rafael Nobre and Pietra Guerra, from XP Investimentos.

The first crisis, the bankruptcy of Greensill, a British financial institution that lent money to other companies to pay their suppliers and that, subsequently, packaged the debts in financial securities (securitization) to resell to investors.

At a certain point, however, the business model began to generate distrust and, in March 2021, the company declared bankruptcy – taking with it US$ 10 billion from Credit Suisse customers.

The second scandal followed and involved, as already mentioned, the family office Archegos Capital by Bill Hwang, a South Korean investor based in New York.

The office managed $10 billion, but Hwang convinced banks, including Credit Suisse, to provide $30 billion to invest more. In 2020, he invested heavily in ViacomCBS, which has seen its stock value soar. The papers, however, retreated after a while. Archegos was unable to cover the losses linked to the financing and, after a while, went bankrupt.

Credit Suisse crisis went beyond financial

Credit Suisse began to lose key staff members such as co-head of global banking Jens Welter and head of global credit products Daniel McCarthy, as well as customers.

About a year ago, the institution promised a restructuring and the institution’s current executive director (CEO), Ulrich Koerner, who took office at the end of July, is a specialist in projects of this type.

In addition, rumors of a layoff of up to 10% of employees, to cut costs, also circulated.

“The problems are not new. Almost a year ago, Credit Suisse promised to restructure after the coups – which took place months before a deal worth almost half a billion dollars stemming from an old scandal linked to loans made in the African country of Mozambique”, contextualize XP experts. “The new part is the growing concern about the bank’s health, particularly as deteriorating macroeconomic conditions could hurt the price of the businesses and assets the bank plans to sell to boost its liquidity.”

Part of the market, however, sees the recurring falls in asset prices around the world as a problem, amid all the fear of a global recession and high interest rates by central banks – which impacts the negotiations.

Credit Suisse’s market cap jumped from $22.3 billion a year ago to $10.4 billion. As a result, the assets that make up the bank, which could be sold to improve its capital situation, also saw their values ​​fall.

According to market rumours, Credit Suisse plans to sell its securitized products trading unit, which is valued at around US$2 billion, and is considering the sale of wealth management operations in Latin America, with the exception of Brazil.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank about a month ago pointed out the bank may need to raise something close to $4 billion even after selling off assets to finance its restructuring.

The concern, then, is that the bank may have losses on its divestments or that the prices obtained by them are not sufficient to restore a comfortable cash position.

With this, there is the fear of systemic risk. A possible Credit Suisse bankruptcy, given its size, would likely spill over to several other companies and financial institutions, causing a “snowball” – something that happened in the 2008 crisis.

When one financial institution does not have the money to pay the other, this creates a domino effect, threatening the entire system.

Analysts minimize crisis and rule out bankruptcy possibility

“The collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 may be the analogy that comes to mind in the current scenario, but the size and importance of Credit Suisse makes that scenario less likely, even pessimists say. Still, with Europe going through a war and a severe energy crisis, a worrying picture for the bank is forming as the continent moves towards recession”, says the XP team.

Renan Manda, a specialist in financial companies at the same brokerage, recalls that such institutions have to follow a series of regulations imposed by governments.

“When banks report sizable losses, they usually have their reserves. It is basically dictated by the Basel index. But there are other alternatives that can provide liquidity to the institution, such as the sale of subsidiaries, regional units and portfolios. In the last case, it can merge with other institutions to be able to hold the stride”, he comments.

In its latest quarterly result, Credit Suisse brought a top-tier equity ratio of 13.5%. The indicator, which measures its financial resilience and ability to absorb losses, is similar to that of other European banks such as UBS and BNP Paribas. The bank still has about $15.7 billion in additional capital, raised through bonds that can be converted into shares.

In general, much of the market sees the Swiss bank’s failure as unlikely.

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, an analyst at Swissquote, says the bank’s high CDS trading means the market is aggressively pricing an eventual default. That’s possible, but the analyst believes the bank is “too big to fail”, it could be the target of a takeover bid or the Swiss government could step in to bail it out.

Today, for example, a rumor has emerged that the Swiss National Bank is considering merging Credit Suisse with another Swiss bank, such as UBS. According to experts, there is a growing consensus in the country that there is no point for these institutions to compete for the same things.

JP Morgan, in turn, corroborated the statements made by the CEO of Credit Suisse, reiterating that the bank’s liquidity and capital position, until the second quarter, were “relatively healthy”.