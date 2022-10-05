Creditors say Cruzeiro wants to default on 75% of debts

photo: Jorge Nicola/Superesportes Jorge Nicola, columnist for Superesportes, talks about the debt payment proposal presented by Cruzeiro Cruzeiro’s judicial recovery plan dropped like a bomb on the market. In recent days, representatives of Raposa sought out some of the creditors – there are several. The proposal made by the club did not please. In general terms, those who have money to receive claim that Cruzeiro wants to default on 75% of the total amount.

Lenders were divided into categories. There will be worsening of labor debts, of employees who have filed a lawsuit against the club and are entitled to up to 15 minimum wages. The amount would be paid in installments. With the minimum wage at R$1,212, payments of up to R$180,000 would then be guaranteed by Cruzeiro.

Figures higher than that, however, would have a 75% discount.

For example: an athlete who charges R$300,000 in court, would have R$180,000 guaranteed and the rest of the amount (R$120,000) would be paid in installments, as long as the creditor agrees to receive 1/4 of this balance.