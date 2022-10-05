Creditors say Cruzeiro wants to default on 75% of debts

Cruzeiro’s judicial recovery plan dropped like a bomb on the market. In recent days, representatives of Raposa sought out some of the creditors – there are several. The proposal made by the club did not please. In general terms, those who have money to receive claim that Cruzeiro wants to default on 75% of the total amount.

Lenders were divided into categories. There will be worsening of labor debts, of employees who have filed a lawsuit against the club and are entitled to up to 15 minimum wages.

The amount would be paid in installments. With the minimum wage at R$1,212, payments of up to R$180,000 would then be guaranteed by Cruzeiro.

Figures higher than that, however, would have a 75% discount.

For example: an athlete who charges R$300,000 in court, would have R$180,000 guaranteed and the rest of the amount (R$120,000) would be paid in installments, as long as the creditor agrees to receive 1/4 of this balance.
Cases that are not linked to labor lawsuits, such as debts with other clubs, would only be paid if the 75% discount is accepted.

The payment method is also controversial: after the approval of the agreement, it will be necessary to wait for two years to start receiving payments.

Even so, payments for the first and second years will only cover 3% of the amount.

