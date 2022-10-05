Crime Spider-Man climbs balconies and steals apartments in Vila Isabel | Rio de Janeiro

Residents of Vila Isabel, in the North Zone of Rio, complain about the increase in thefts in the neighborhood. Not even those who live in buildings on higher floors can escape. There are criminals who climb the buildings to enter the apartments through the balconies and windows. It’s the return of the Spider-Man of crime.

According to the vice president of the Vila Isabel Residents’ Association, Marcos Vinícius, the thief is a skilled person, who entered a plot of land next to the building and climbed the balconies to the eighth floor of the building.

The condo, where the criminal broke into two apartments in late September, is releasing a statement posted in the elevators urging residents to close their balconies at night.

What does the condominium sign say?

“In the dawn of the 29/09th, a “friend of the alien” entered the apartments from the balconies, stealing belongings from their respective families.

Supposedly, the robberies were carried out by the criminal nicknamed Spider-Man, who has lately been carrying out robberies in a building in Vila Isabel.

We recommend that all residents keep the doors to the balcony and the living room of the apartments closed at dawn.”

On the 29th, the condominium manager, Neilson Campos Souza, said that the thief first entered the apartment on the first floor and then went to the fifth floor. But he didn’t do any theft.

“He always climbs the balconies that have their doors open. The balconies that were closed, he dismissed and moved on, climbing higher and higher, without entering the apartment. In another block he entered and stole an apartment on the fourth floor, followed in front and committed a second theft on the sixth floor”, said the superintendent.

The resident who had his apartment invaded, on the fourth floor, even installed a security system on the balcony.

Vice President Marcos Vinícius said that the criminal has to be a “criminal triathlete”, because he needs to be physically prepared to be able to climb the balconies of the buildings. In the neighborhood, at least seven other buildings have already been attacked by this criminal.

The criminal took purses, credit cards, watches and jewelry from the raided apartments. The two cases were registered at the 20th DP (Vila Isabel).