“Cristiano Ronaldo gets p… when he doesn’t play, of course”, reveals Ten Hag | europe league

Manchester United face Omonia this Thursday in the third round of the Europa League group stage. At the previous press conference, coach Erik ten Hag was asked about Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation at the club, and he was frank when talking about the irritation of the Portuguese ace when he does not enter the field.

‘I don’t see you unhappy. He’s happy, he’s training well, he’s enjoying it. He wasn’t happy because he didn’t play on Sunday, but the question was about how he is in training, and there he is happy. But of course he wants to play and gets p… when he doesn’t play said the coach.

Ten Hag reinforced that he did not put Cristiano Ronaldo to play against Manchester City (6-3 defeat) out of respect for his career and not because there is a risk that he will leave United in January or at the end of the season. His contract runs until June 30.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played eight of Manchester United’s nine official games so far this season, starting in three. There is a chance he will start the next game against Omonia.

— Cristiano Ronaldo is very competitive, as we all know. I repeat: he’s not happy not to play, but he’s training well, in a good mood, motivated, he’s doing his best. That’s what we hope,” ten Hag said.

Manchester United tries to recover from the rout suffered by rivals City, in the English Championship. The team’s coach thanked Pep Guardiola for the “reality check” of the 6-3 defeat.

“Obviously it was a rough day. As always we analyze. It was a reality check, we have to learn from it and move on. You have to have respect for the opponent, but we have to keep our philosophy, our rules, our principles. Thanks for the lesson, Pep and City,” he commented.