Cruzeiro fans will have free beer at Mineirão this Wednesday; see conditions

Among the attractions for fans of the cruise who will go to the game against Ituano, this Wednesday (4), one was announced by the club the day before: there will be free beer for Cruzeiro residents who arrive earlier. But there are some conditions.

To win a can of Brahma (the club’s sponsoring company) Chopp at the bars of the stadium’s bars, the Celestials need to buy a beer beforehand, but from any label. In addition, the promotion hours are from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm (Brasilia time).

The men’s match is only at 21:30, however, before, at 16:30, the women’s Cruzeiro faces Araguari, for the Mineiro Championship. The Cabulosas are in 2nd place, with 4 points, while the opponents are in 6th, with no points added.

A novelty is that the two teams will debut new uniform : the pink shirt, launched by Adidas in celebration of Pink October, the month of campaigns to prevent breast cancer.

Another Brahma attraction, in celebration of access to Serie A, will be about 80 drones lit in the sky, for a great show at the stadium. In addition, commemorative cups will be distributed in honor of the Fox and blue cards to put on the flashlight of the cell phone.