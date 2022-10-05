Cruzeiro: Pezzolano lists Jaj and Daniel Jr for game against Ituano

Cruzeiro released the list of related players for the game against Ituano, this Wednesday (5/10), at 9:30 pm, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 33rd round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The main news in relation to the last list were the returns of midfielder Daniel Jnior and striker Jaj.
Daniel Jr is back in the list after being out of the 4-1 rout over Ponte Preta, at the Moiss Lucarelli stadium, in Campinas, in the last round. He was passed over from the list due to the technical option of Paulo Pezzolano.
Champion with six rounds in advance, Cruzeiro leads the national competition, with 71 points, while Ituano is sixth in the table, with 47.
Cruise related
goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita
sides: Geovane Jesus, Kaiki, Marquinhos Cipriano, Matheus Bidu and Wesley Gasolina
defenders: Eduardo Brock, Lucas Oliveira and Z Ivaldo
Socks: Daniel Jnior, Filipe Machado, Leo Pais, Pablo Siles, Pedro Castro and Willian Oliveira
attackers: Bruno Rodrigues, Edu, Jaj, Juan Christian, Lincoln, Luvannor and Rafa Silva