Cruzeiro: Pezzolano lists Jaj and Daniel Jr for game against Ituano

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Jaj is listed again by Pezzolano after disciplinary punishment

Cruzeiro released the list of related players for the game against Ituano, this Wednesday (5/10), at 9:30 pm, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 33rd round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The main news in relation to the last list were the returns of midfielder Daniel Jnior and striker Jaj.

Daniel Jr is back in the list after being out of the 4-1 rout over Ponte Preta, at the Moiss Lucarelli stadium, in Campinas, in the last round. He was passed over from the list due to the technical option of Paulo Pezzolano.

Another player who was left out of the squad to face Macaca was Jaj. He arrived late for training at Toca da Raposa II, last week, and ended up being punished by a disciplinary decision.

Champion with six rounds in advance, Cruzeiro leads the national competition, with 71 points, while Ituano is sixth in the table, with 47.

Cruise related

goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita

sides: Geovane Jesus, Kaiki, Marquinhos Cipriano, Matheus Bidu and Wesley Gasolina

defenders: Eduardo Brock, Lucas Oliveira and Z Ivaldo

Socks: Daniel Jnior, Filipe Machado, Leo Pais, Pablo Siles, Pedro Castro and Willian Oliveira

attackers: Bruno Rodrigues, Edu, Jaj, Juan Christian, Lincoln, Luvannor and Rafa Silva