Cruzeiro vs Ituano: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Cruzeiro and Ituano will face each other this Wednesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte. The match is valid for the 33rd round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B. O ge tracks all bids in Real Time, with exclusive videos (click here to access).

+ See the updated table of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

Cruzeiro already has its life completely defined in the competition. Won access and title by record anticipation in the history of Serie B in running points. Now, fighting for other records and also playing to define the squad planning for 2023. Leader since the eighth round, the Minas Gerais team has 71 points.

Ituano is enjoying its best moment in the competition and for the first time in Série B they openly say that they are in the dispute for access. After surpassing the safety goal against relegation, Galo de Itu started the round in fifth, just two points behind Vasco, depending only on their own strength to go up. The São Paulo team comes from two consecutive victories against Brusque and CRB.

Streaming: Globo (for MG), with narration by Rogério Corrêa and comments by Fábio Júnior and Henrique Fernandes; and Premiere, with narration by DanDan Pereira and comments by Lédio Carmona and Ricardinho.

Real time: ge tracks all game moves (click here to access).

Cruzeiro – Coach: Paulo Pezzolano

Pezzolano has the possibility of repeating the team that started against Ponte Preta last week, but the tendency is for him to make changes. In the right wing, Wesley Gasolina and Geovane Jesus fight for the vacancy that was Léo Pais. In the offensive sector, Daniel Jr. comes back after being rested, fighting for place in the team with Rafa Silva, who is gaining pace and scored two goals in Campinas. Jajá is also available, after an act of indiscipline, but it should be an option on the bench.

Likely lineup: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Willian Oliveira, Filipe Machado, Wesley Gasolina (Geovane), Bidu, Bruno Rodrigues and Daniel Jr. (Rafa Silva); Ed

Who is out: Stênio, Chay and Neto Moura (injured)

hanging: Edu, Eduardo Brock, Lucas Oliveira, Matheus Bidu, Paulo Pezzolano, Rafa Silva, Rafael Cabral and Zé Ivaldo

2 of 4 Probable Cruise to face Ituano — Photo: ge Probable Cruise to face Ituano — Photo: ge

+ More Cruise news

Ituano – Coach: Carlos Pimentel

Carlos Pimentel must change the team configuration for the confrontation against Cruzeiro. For this game, the Ituano coach must select the team with three defenders, with Rafael Pereira acting as a first defensive midfielder. The doubt is due to the return of defender Bernardo, who was not related to the last game. Who returns to the team is left-back Mário Sérgio, who was spared against CRB, due to muscle discomfort. There is also doubt about the composition of the midfield, as the coach usually rotates between Jiménez, Kaio, Caíque and Gerson Magrão. Galo has no suspended players.

Probable starting lineup: Jefferson Paulino; Raí Ramos, Lucas Dias, Carlão (Bernardo) and Mário Sérgio; Rafael Pereira, Lucas Siqueira, Caique, Gerson Magrão (Kaio); Leo Ceará and Brenner.

Who is out: Neto Berola and Pacheco (injured); Bernard (doubt).

hanging: Gerson Magrão, Carlão, Caique and Gabriel Barros.

+ More news from Ituano

Referee: Marielson Alves Silva (BA)

Marielson Alves Silva (BA) Assistant 1: Luanderson Lima dos Santos (BA)

Luanderson Lima dos Santos (BA) Assistant 2: Daniella Coutinho Pinto (BA)

Daniella Coutinho Pinto (BA) VAR: Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga (RJ)

Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga (RJ) Fourth referee: Wanderson Alves de Sousa (MG)