Cruzeiro x Ituano: meeting defined visitors’ location; understand polemic

photo: Staff Images/Cruise

Cruzeiro fans promise to fill Mineiro

A meeting, on September 30th, defined that Ituano fans would stay in the boxes in the game against Cruzeiro, this Wednesday (11/5), at 9:30 pm, in Mineiro, for the 33rd round of Serie B.

Representatives of the Minas Gerais Football Federation (FMF), of the cruise, Mineiro, BHTrans and Sejusp. Ituano had no member at the table – as is common for the visiting team.

The Celestial Club determined the locations for each crowd, with the São Paulo team being responsible for an area of ​​the box (Main Hall), priced at R$ 300.00 – half-price at 150.00.

According to the competition’s regulations, the visiting team is entitled to up to 10% of the game’s ticket charge.

As Ituano has a small number of fans, there was not much mobilization to buy tickets. The sector that is usually highlighted to the visiting fans has already sold tickets for China Azul.

Cruzeiro wants to beat the attendance record of the new Mineiro, which belongs to Atltico. Galo took 61,573 people in a 4-3 victory over RB Bragantino, on December 5th of last year. At the time, because of COVID-19 restrictions, there were no visiting fans at the stadium.

In the minutes of the meeting, Cruzeiro expects an audience of 61,600. For tonight’s game, there are still tickets left from the red and purple sectors.