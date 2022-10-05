Cyclone will form and bring heavy rain with thunderstorms and wind

MetSul Meteorologia warns that the formation of an extratropical cyclone (cyclogenesis) will bring locally heavy rain to torrential and severe weather conditions in the Center-South of Brazil in this second half of the week. The deepening of an area of ​​low pressure over the state of Rio Grande do Sul will strongly destabilize the atmosphere in the South of the country as well as in parts of the Southeast and Midwest.

An area of ​​low pressure will migrate this Thursday from the northeast of Argentina to Rio Grande do Sul, and should go much deeper into the gaucho territory. The atmospheric pressure on the surface will drop significantly and should drop from 1,000 hPa in several municipalities, which is a very low pressure level.

Subsequently, the already deep low pressure center gives rise to an extratropical cyclone that will position itself southeast of Chuí, on the coast of Uruguay, at the beginning of Friday. Once over the ocean, the system tends to quickly move away from the continent towards the Southeast, with a tendency to intensify even more.

The influence of the low pressure area is already starting to change the weather today. The sun appears in all regions, but throughout the day the cloudiness increases in Rio Grande do Sul. Areas of instability associated with the low pressure center enter the Northeast of Argentina and bring rain to points in the Northwest, West, Center and part of the South, especially at night. Thunderstorms may occur and there is a risk of thunderstorms.

The biggest and most intense instability occurs during Thursday. Very heavy clouds will cover Rio Grande do Sul between dawn and morning with rain in all regions and that will come with heavy blows to torrents in many cities. The blows will come with lightning, and intense thunderstorms in some municipalities, with a risk of hail and gusts of strong wind. During the day, sunny breaks occur, but the weather does not firm and there are more showers with thunderstorms and the possibility of isolated thunderstorms.

In Santa Catarina and Paraná, areas further west will have rain later this Wednesday. Instability takes over the two states during the fifth with isolated rain and thunderstorms. The heavy clouds still reach Mato Grosso do Sul and advance through São Paulo, the Triângulo Mineiro, the South of Minas and part of Rio de Janeiro until the end of the day.

High risk of storms and some strong

MetSul’s assessment is that the performance of the low pressure center will bring a high risk of storms in the Center-South of Brazil. The combination of warmer air at low levels of the atmosphere with very low atmospheric pressure will provide the formation of very charged clouds, with great vertical development, capable of generating severe localized phenomena such as hail of varying sizes and gales.

The storms will still bring very intense rain and a large number of lightning in some points, which will result in very high precipitation accumulations in a short period capable of causing flooding and flash floods. Volumes from 30 mm to 50 mm are possible in just one or two hours in some municipalities.

The three southern states have isolated severe weather risk, but the greatest risk is between the northern half of Rio Grande do Sul and Paraná. Isolated storms, some strong to severe, are expected to occur during Thursday in Mato Grosso do Sul, São Paulo and parts of Minas Gerais.

Cyclone rain volumes

Rainfall volumes are likely to be very variable in southern Brazil, although it is expected to rain in all regions. Many areas must have records close to or above 50 mm. At points between the Northwest of Rio Grande do Sul, the West of Santa Catarina and the West of Paraná, there will be places where rainfall can add up to almost 100 mm and even more, as can be seen in the projection below of the high resolution WRF model.

The European and Icon models from Germany also indicate the possibility of voluminous rain in points of southern Brazil in the performance of the low pressure center that will give rise to the cyclone. The European, as well as the WRF, points to the possibility of rain exceeding 100 mm in some municipalities.

Although it is already raining today in some cities and on Friday due to cyclonic circulation, especially in Rio Grande do Sul, the highest volumes of rain occur in the south of Brazil this Thursday. The sixth, by the way, as is common in cyclonic circulation, will have alternating sun, clouds and rain in part of Rio Grande do Sul with a probable rainbow in some points. In the Southeast, it still rains in several places on Friday.

Wind speed

The formation of the cyclone (cyclogenesis) with the deepening of the low pressure center over southern Brazil should bring isolated storms with strong winds and risk of damage in some points, especially between the northern half of Rio Grande do Sul and Paraná. It is emphasized that these are very localized events and that there is no way to predict exactly where they will occur because they are not rare on a microscale.

Already the traditional cyclonic wind, which blows with gusts for hours, now a consequence of the cyclone already mature and formed over the ocean, should occur on Friday. It will affect the South and East of Rio Grande do Sul, including the Porto Alegre area, with gusts of 60 km/h to 80 km/h. The South Coast, between Chuí and Mostardas, tends to have the strongest wind, above 80 km/h in some areas. Strong wind gusts are still expected in Campos de Cima da Serra, South Plateau of Santa Catarina and in the south of Santa Catarina.

How to consult the maps

All rain maps in this bulletin, and others on temperature, hail risk, wind, humidity, atmospheric pressure, frost and snow, among other variables, can be consulted at any time by our subscriber (subscribe here) at maps section. Model projections update two to four times a day, according to each simulation. In the maps section, it is also possible to consult MetSul's very high resolution WRF model.