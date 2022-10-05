Dahmer’s Neighbor Reveals Shocking Details About Cannibal Killer

After the resounding success of the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s series, Dahmer: An American Cannibal, the series is already in the TOP10 of Netflix. Launched on September 21 and starring Evan Peters, the series is making a name for itself with its brutal content.

Between 1978 and 1991, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer killed 17 men and boys, drugging and raping them, before they were killed and their bodies dismembered.

Jeffrey Dahmer’s Mom Claimed He Was A Completely Normal Kid

He was arrested in 1991, and one of the key pieces for that to happen were the calls of Glenda Cleveland, Dahmer’s neighbor, who in the series is played by Niecy Nash.

Glenda’s niece, Cola Styles, frequented her aunt’s house and was with her when 14-year-old Konerak Sinthasomphone fled Dahmer’s house bloodied and naked, having been returned to the killer who told police they were lovers and that Konerak was 19 years old.

Glenda Cleveland on the show and in real life. Image: Cinema Observatory

Despite pleas by Styles and his aunt Glenda Cleveland that the police realize that Sinthasomphone was in grave danger, they released the boy into the killer’s care.

After his arrest, Jeffrey confessed that he killed and dismembered the boy shortly after the police turned him over to him, and that there was even a body of another man in his room that was not properly investigated that night.

Dahmer committed four more murders after the night he killed Sinthasomphone, until he was arrested.

Glenda Cleveland’s Niece Reports Seeing An “Evil Streak” On Dahmer When She Found Him

Cola Styles did an interview with Milwaukee’s Spectrum News 1 after the Netflix series premiered.

She reported that she was unable to watch the countless movies, shows, specials and documentaries that emerged from the Dahmer case. Including the new Netflix production.

In fact, she says she wishes she could erase the experience from her memory.

Discover the true story that inspired “Dahmer: An American Cannibal”

“I was wondering if I could be hypnotized to block out this part of my life. I really didn’t want to think about it.”

At the time, Styles was just 17 years old when he went to visit his aunt and came across the Sinthasomphone stunned outside his Milwaukee apartment.

She often went to her aunt’s house, who was the killer’s neighbor. Unbeknownst to her, Sinthasomphone had been drugged by Dahmer and had hydrochloric acid injected into his skull.

Styles called the police and was comforting the boy when she was approached by Dahmer. The killer first tried to prank her and her cousin, to get them to release Sinthasomphone to him. But then, then, he got aggressive, when they didn’t buy speech from him.

“When I told him we dialed 911, he joked that ‘Jim’ had walked away from him because he was drunk. But then the name kept changing from Jim. And when he saw that I wasn’t buying it, I saw a hint of evil. And so he was dealing with the boy rudely, trying to take him away. There were many tugs and twists in his arm. He was being very aggressive.”

Styles reports that he realized there was a certain malice in Dahmer’s actions, having seen a “Evil Streak” in him.