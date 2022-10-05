Darwin Nuñez surprises, admits he ‘doesn’t understand anything’ of what Klopp says at Liverpool and explains why

With goals from Alexander-Arnold and Salah, Liverpool beat Rangers 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday (4)

Liverpool did their homework and beat Rangers 2-0in Anfield, for the third round of group A of the Champions League. Alexander-Arnold and Salah scored for the reds.

Even without swinging the nets, Darwin Nunez was greatly applauded by the crowd when he was replaced by Elliott in the final stage at the option of coach Jürgen Klopp.

After the match, the Uruguayan, who hasn’t scored for six games, commented on his relationship with the coach and surprised him by admitting that he doesn’t quite understand what the German says in the lectures.

”The truth is, I honestly don’t understand anything when he talks in lectures. Of course, I ask my teammates to see what he said, but I think he is very clear about his style of play. He asks us to do the simple things, not to be afraid to play games, to have confidence. And when he loses a ball, he wants us to put pressure on him. That’s what he always asks us, we have things clear”, he said in an interview with TNT Sports.

Nunez arrived at Liverpool in June of this year after being hired by the benfica for 75 million euros (BRL 392 million). However, the main reinforcement of reds in the last transfer window, has not yet matched on the pitch. In eight games for the English team, he scored just two goals, provided an assist and was sent off once.

”Sometimes I feel a little indecisive, I don’t feel completely confident. But as time goes on, it gets better. The coach always gives me confidence, like Pepe and Victor, who are the ones who always translate for us. He gives me confidence. And also my companions, who always talk to me, tell me to stay calm. When they talk, I feel calmer because I know that if I do something wrong, they will always support me. And I will also always be here to support them, it’s a very united group. I have to show my game to the coach and be calmer when it’s time to shoot. The goal will come. It’s like ketchup, when it comes out a little, it all comes out”, concluded the striker.

With this Tuesday’s result, Liverpool reached six points and is in second place in group A. The team returns to the field next Sunday (9), at 12:30, to face the Arsenalaway from home, in the classic by Premier League. The match will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.