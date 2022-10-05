Deborah Secco and Jojo Toddynho give a ‘kiss’ during the show and the Globo actress reveals: “I’m still very fair”

Jojo Toddynho is the presenter of the program Jojo Nine and a Half and the communicator has been putting on a show in charge of the attraction. This week, the guest of honor is none other than Deborah Secco. The artist received the actress in the studios and together they talked about sex, taboos and female freedom.

At a given moment, jojo flame Deborah for acting dynamics and the content creator is taken by surprise with a kiss on the mouth from the Globo veteran. The contact took Jojo by surprise, who said he didn’t believe the actress’ action. Later, the two demystified some issues alongside the health and sexual education consultant. Caroline Amanda.

“They say that if a woman does too much sexends up getting wider with time“, asked Jojo. “Not love. I am living proof of that. I’m still pretty fair“, said the actress, laughing. In the discussion, Deborah revealed that he has even acted characters in bed for some partners and that men love the experience.

new program

In Jojo Nine and a Half, Jojo welcomes guests to discuss hotter topics. Among the guests for the season are: Fabiana Karla, Joelma, Cauã Reymond, Mumuzinho, Glória Groove and Gil do Vigor. It is worth mentioning that the winner of A Fazenda 12 had a talk show produced by Multishow last year and won a new chance in 2022, in addition to being confirmed in the coverage of the Cup.