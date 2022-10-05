Deborah Secco kisses Jojo Todynho: ‘What a moment’ | celebrities



Deborah Secco kisses Jojo Todynho – Reproduction / Multishow

Published 10/05/2022 09:49

Rio – Jojo Todynho was surprised by Deborah Secco with a big kiss on her mouth on her talk show, ‘Jojo Nove e Meia’, on Multishow, on Tuesday night. The moment came during a joke about acting on the show. The actress grabbed the presenter while improvising a scene.

“I’m not going to say anything, I’m going to kiss you”, Deborah said, kissing Jojo. The actress was thrilled with the moment. Already the funkeira was in shock and joked: “What a moment!”. Hugo Moura’s wife agreed. “What a moment, Brazil!”

In the attraction, Deborah also spoke openly about sex. “They say that if a woman has a lot of sex, she ends up getting wider over time,” Jojo asked. “No, love. I’m living proof of that. I’m still pretty tight”, said the actress, laughing.

Soon after, the artist cited an intimate exercise. “Good tip: pompoarismo, exercise”. Jojo then revealed: “A friend of mine told me that she already put the ‘pepeca’ to smoke. Guys?”. Without shame, the actress continued the matter. “Love, I’ll show you later. After I finish the program, I’ll give you a demonstration. I’ve done years of pompoarismo. I’m good too”, fired Maria Flor’s mother.

The presenter was surprised by Deborah’s statement. “Shocked! I was shocked. How is that possible?” she said. “It’s very intimate, but for Jojo I’ll do it later. I took a class, a real class”, delivered the actress, laughing.