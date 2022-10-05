Deborah Secco says that oral sex takes time and willingness from the partner

In addition to recounting her negative experience the first time at age 15, actress Deborah Secco, 42, spoke of the difficulty of reaching orgasm with inexperienced partners and gave tips on oral sex with women during her participation in the channel “Quem Pode, Pode “, on Youtube.

In the conversation with the presenters Fernanda Paes Leme, 39, and Giovanna Ewbank, 35, the artist said that she could not enjoy a sexual relationship in her first relationships.

The first boyfriend was not nice. The first, second and third, I dare say so. I didn’t. I quietly enjoyed my masturbation. I had a hard time coming with penetration for many years. The boys I also dated in the early years of sexual activities were untrained and unaware of the existence of the clitoris.

Deborah Secco

Secco detailed that she saw her partners care about her pleasure in sex, but the lack of experience ended up not helping her reach orgasm during intimacy.

“My boyfriends used to say ‘I want you to have pleasure’, but they didn’t really know and I didn’t even know how to direct. I said it was good here, but it was a quick and hard thing that hurt more than it gave that ‘uhu'” , he said.

She even took the opportunity to give oral sex tips. She emphasized that the moment of intimacy with a woman requires availability and willingness on the part of the partner.

When someone asks me about oral sex, I say it’s done calmly and in time. When you go for oral sex, we don’t want orgasm, we want the journey. So, go with time, availability, disposition. Then, when someone signals you, go with constant movements and cannot stop in the middle. Gotta have time, people!

Deborah Secco

“Love, in oral sex I can stay a lot that I control myself. It’s very good for me. I told Hugo [Moura, seu marido] which is a hallucinogenic trip. It’s multiple sensations. Oh, I’ve never used drugs, guys,” she concluded.

