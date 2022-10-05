Defeat for Palmeiras makes Botafogo’s chance of going to Libertadores reduce to 6.9%

The 29th round of Brazilian championship it was not good for the Botafogo in relation to the fight for a place in the Liberators of 2023. The chances that before the weekend were 17.3% dropped to just 6.9% after defeat to palm trees this Monday (3/10), according to calculations by the website “Chance de Gol”.

The portal calculates the odds in all scenarios – with G-6, G-7 or G-8. Botafogo’s probability of winning a spot also dropped due to the end of the G-9, after the runner-up in the Are Paul at Copa Sudamericanawith defeat for the Independiente del Vallein Cordoba, by 2 to 0.

The distance from Glorioso to eighth place, America-MGdropped from two to five points, as Coelho won on Saturday the Ceará, out of home. The Fogão still lost one position, dropping to 10th, being overtaken by the Strengthwhich has the same 37 points, but a better balance.

By the calculations of the “Chance of Goal”, Botafogo’s most likely reality is to grab a spot in the Copa Sudamericana. At the current moment, Glorioso appears to have an 81.3% chance of qualifying, a percentage only lower than that of Santos (81.7%). Regarding relegation, the Fogão has only a 1% probability of falling.

📊 Check out the chances of Libertadores, Sudamericana and relegation according to the “Chance of Goal”:

CLUB PG % LIBERATORS % SOUTH AMERICAN % DOWNLOAD palm trees 63 ~100% ~0% – International 53 99.91% 0.09% ~0% Fluminense 51 99.8% 0.1% ~0% Corinthians 50 99.6% 0.4% ~0% Flamengo 48 99.92% 0.08% ~0% Atletico-PR 47 95.1% 4.9% ~0% Atlético-MG 43 79.2% 20.8% ~0% America-MG 42 45.6% 54.0% ~0% Strength 37 16.8% 79.8% 0.2% BOTAFOGO 37 6.9% 81.3% 1.0% saints 37 14.3% 81.7% 0.2% Goiás 37 1.9% 72.6% 2.5% Sao Paulo* 37 34.7% 63.6% 0.1% RB Bragantino 35 6.0% 78.6% 2.1% coritiba 31 0.08% 14.4% 44.8% Ceará * 31 0.1% 30.6% 19.8% cuiabá 30 0.02% 16.3% 40.2% Hawaii 28 ~0% 0.3% 96.2% Atlético-GO 25 ~0% 0.6% 92.9% Youth 19 ~0% ~0% 99.99% Considering the possibility of classification via all competitions / *Teams with one game less

📺 Fight for a spot in Libertadores or go to Sudamericana with a chance of a title? What is best for Botafogo? See analysis in the video below: