Defeated in São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia announces support for Bolsonaro and Tarcísio in the second round | Elections 2022

The defeated PSDB candidate for re-election to the government of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia, announced this Tuesday (4) support for Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in the second round of the presidential election.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The announcement was made in a broadcast on a social network in which Garcia, Bolsonaro and Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) participated, who will contest the second round of the state election against Fernando Haddad (PT). Garcia also declared support for Tarcísio.

“The PSDB Nacional is meeting at this moment declaring neutrality, therefore releasing the states. I, as a candidate for governor of the party and, personally, as governor of São Paulo, declare my unconditional support for President Bolsonaro and Tarcísio”, said Garcia. .

“I come here to welcome President Jair Bolsonaro at Congonhas Airport to declare my support and my vote for the president in this second round. During the entire first round, I said that São Paulo is a developed state, which gives opportunities to everyone and helps who needs it, because the PT never governed our state. I make the same assessment in relation to Brazil, which I don’t want for São Paulo, much less I want for Brazil. Therefore, my unconditional support, my work in this second round to that President Jair Bolsonaro can be reelected and continue, alongside the population, commanding the destiny of this nation”, added the toucan.

Earlier this Tuesday, Tarcísio de Freitas said he wanted support from toucans, but that he sees no point in having Rodrigo Garcia on the platform, since he preached “change” throughout the campaign. After the announcement of the PSDB candidate, Tarcísio said that support is “very important”.

Bolsonaro, along with the current governor of São Paulo and Tarcísio, said that the toucan’s support is “very welcome” and thanked Garcia.

“This support from Rodrigo is very welcome. I am very grateful to him. He already had a friend, now he will have a best friend for proposals that he can suggest to the government. Rodrigo, due to his experience, a young man, we will work together not only until the 30th, but during the government,” Bolsonaro said.

Bolsonaro, who is seeking re-election, will face former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the vote scheduled for the 30th. In the first round, Bolsonaro was behind Lula. The PL candidate received 51 million votes (43.20%), while the PT candidate received 57.2 million (48.43%).

Also on Tuesday, President Jair Bolsonaro received the support of the re-elected governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo). The announcement was made after a meeting between the two at Palácio da Alvorada – the official residence of the Presidency of the Republic in Brasília.

Subsequently, the PL candidate met with the re-elected governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro (PL), at Palácio do Planalto – government headquarters in the federal capital. Castro reiterated support for Bolsonaro.

Sergio Moro (União Brasil), a senator elected by Paraná, also announced that he will side with the PL candidate in the second round. Regarding the disagreements he had with the former minister and former judge of Lava Jato, Bolsonaro said that “everything is over”.

Bolsonaro, who says he believes in reelection, also said that he had conversations with other reelected governors – Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil) in Goiás and Ratinho Junior (PSD) in Paraná.

The president also said he was available to talk to ACM Neto (União Brasil), a candidate who will compete in the second round of the state contest in Bahia against PT Jerônimo Rodrigues.