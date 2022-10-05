Delivery man goes viral on Twitter when he says he received a pix from Casimiro | celebrities



Delivery man receives pix from Casimiro and goes viral on social networks – Reproduction Internet

Published 10/04/2022 20:08 | Updated 10/04/2022 20:32

Rio – Streamer Casimiro became a topic on social media this Tuesday (4). The journalist placed an order on a restaurant delivery app, and came across a delivery man who was a fan of his. The boy exchanged messages with the idol, who received him with a smile on his face and made a surprise donation by pix to the follower. Thiago, the delivery man, shared the case on Twitter and it quickly went viral, reaching the trending topics of the social network.

In the tweets, Thiago Koller could not contain his emotion and wrote: “Today I thought it would be another normal day of struggle and battle… Worried about the bills talking to God before leaving home and simply on the first delivery of the day, I simply read Casimiro Miguel, I said calm down… it’s not possible that it’s him… It must be a meme!”, and continued: “I went straight to the chat, if it’s really my gordola it’s crazy. Casimiro’s way of being already answered, I arrived at the reception and said the number, all silly cheerful, it looked like I was going to see my dentist, I didn’t hide the smile on my face…”

The boy continued telling what happened in the thread of tweets: “I was already happy, my day and my week had already started perfect! The fact of seeing this guy who is amazing and completely humble was already fucking worth it… And him talking about the pix kk I just wanted to talk about Vasco, tell you about the promise I made for Vasco to climb”, and added: “But I also had to work. It was a few minutes but they will be unforgettable for me… And for Finally, at 5:00 pm I open the bank and find this surprise, it simply changed the course of my week, and man, I still can’t believe this happened to me”. Thiago then concluded: “God is wonderful all the time, this is my way of trying to thank you for so much big daddy… Cazé, you are the most loved fat guy in Brazil and my idol… One day I want to be able to provide others what you gave me today! I love you @Casimiro”.

The young man reached the 7th place of most talked about topics on Twitter in Brazil this day, and Casimiro replied to his tweet. The streamer wrote: “You deserve big daddy thanks for the message from the heart you’re a bitch!!!! And let’s go up God willing!!!”