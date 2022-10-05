Director of the Patos Children’s Hospital gives details about the case of a boy found in a state related to false imprisonment – ​​Folha Patoense

A four-year-old boy was found in a very weak state of health, in the Jatobá neighborhood, in Patos. According to information, the boy’s situation is related to false imprisonment and worries Patos authorities.

The case was registered on September 16, however, the child’s worrying situation has only now come to light. He is hospitalized at the Noaldo Leite Children’s Hospital, in Patos, where he is receiving the necessary care. He was in an advanced state of malnutrition. Now he has a stable condition and is in the ICU.

The hospital reported that the boy’s health status is as follows:

“Agenesis of the corpus callosum, a disease that occurs when the nerve fibers that compose it do not form correctly; neuropsychomotor developmental delay, that is, a delay in the development of cognitive, socialization, motor skills or communication, for example; and severe malnutrition”.

His mother, as he was informed, has mental problems and, therefore, lives in a situation of social vulnerability. The child’s father is now deceased.

On this subject, the report on Jordan Bezerra’s Blog spoke with the director of the Children’s Hospital, Isabella Cristina, to find out about the child’s current situation. In addition, the Blog asked about the confirmation of false imprisonment. But Isabella learned through the press and preferred not to confirm the information to the Blog. Isabella also said that the child’s health status is of great evolution. See image below:

The case is being monitored by the Curadoria de Infância e Juventude and the Conselho Tutelar de Patos. The boy also receives support from the Children’s Hospital.

Jordan Bezerra’s blog