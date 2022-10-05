Disappointed? see how the new 2023 Honda Hornet turned out (video)

THE Honda Hornet is back. After many expectations, teasers and promises, the Japanese manufacturer presented the newest generation of its iconic naked today, October 4th. But it is better to contain expectations.

The model may disappoint those who expected a rescue of the origins of the Hornet, one of the greatest successes in Honda’s history and sold from 1998 to 2015 (in Brazil, from 2004 to 2015). The new generation is in line with the new concepts of engines, smaller and quieter, as well as the current design of the brand, with lines already seen in models such as the CB 500F.

New 2023 Honda Hornet may disappoint fans

The concept remains the same. The Hornet remains an agile and powerful naked, with one of the best weight-to-power ratios in the category – which now happens to be a two-cylinder motorcycle. But much – or almost everything – has changed. Watch the official video of the new Hornet below.

What the new Honda Hornet looks like: engine Let’s start the presentation Datasheet by the engine. The new 2023 Honda Hornet is powered by a 755cc engine, 2 cylinders in line, OHC and 8 valves. generates 91.9 horsepower and 7.5 kgf.m of torque, at 9,500 rpm and 7,000 rpm. For comparison, the old Hornet 600 model 2015 delivered 102 hp and 6.5 kgf.m of torque in the 4-cylinder 599cc engine. The gearbox is 6-speed. O chassis It is steel, diamond type. THE suspension front is from Showa, with SFF-BP system and 41 mm tubes. At the rear there is a swingarm with link. Strokes are 130 mm and 150 mm. The tank has a capacity of 15.2 liters and the bike weighs, fully fueled, 190 kg. At wheels 17 have 120/70 tires at the front and 160/60 at the rear. You brakes They have dual 296mm discs at the front and single 240mm discs at the rear.

2023 Hornet consumption and final speed

Honda has revealed virtually all of the technical data for the new Hornet 750. Virtually all of them. Among the numbers that most arouse interests and have not yet been confirmed is the Maximum speed. Consumption has already been revealed. According to the manufacturer, the new naked makes about 23 km per liter… A Hornet doing almost 25 km/litre? Yes, we live to see this.

New Hornet technology

Here, more differences from the old Hornet 600. If the previous model was a purist – even dispensing with ABS in many versions, the new Honda Hornet has an interesting electronics package.

starting with the three riding modes (Sport, Standard and Rain). There is also electronic throttle (Throttle By Wire – TBW), Control of traction (HSTC) and antiwheelie (which prevents the front wheel from lifting in sudden accelerations, in 3 levels). In addition, it is possible to customize the power delivery of the thruster and level of actuation of the engine brake.

Now, connectivity. The new Hornet has a screen TFT (color, of course) 5-inch, which works together with the Honda Smartphone Voice Control (HSVCs) connectivity system. It’s something very similar to what we already have in the CB 1000R, for example.

Price: how much does the new Honda Hornet cost

Finally, the new Hornet 2023 had its price revealed. In Europe, it costs 7,800 euros (about BRL 39 thousand in direct conversion). That is, curiously, she is cheaper than the CB 650R Neo Sports Cafe, which starts at 8,550 (R$ 43.4 thousand).

In Brazil, the CB 650R has a suggested price of R$ 48,440, but ends up being found in stores for approximately R$ 55,932 (FIPE). We still don’t know when (or if) the new Hornet will come to Brazil, but Honda is expected to comment on it soon. After all, the old ‘Vespa’ was a national success, making ours the biggest consumer market for the model.