Discovered which grain is as bad for the heart as candy

A new study published in the American College of Cardiology has found that a grain that is popular around the world can be just as bad for the heart as candies.

According to research, white rice has levels of “unhealthy sugars and oils” that are similar to those in treats.

“A diet that includes consuming a lot of refined grains can be considered similar to consuming a diet containing lots of unhealthy sugars and oils,” said Mohammad Amin Khajavi Gaskarei, the study’s lead author.

White rice can raise blood sugar levels, as can sweets.

The study authors also suggest that people who eat more refined grains, such as rice, are at greater risk of developing premature coronary artery disease (PCAD), which can also affect people who eat large amounts of sweets regularly.

This is because refined grains, like candy, raise blood sugar levels after being processed by the body.

A large amount of refined grains can be compared to eating a lot of sugar.

The study involved 2,500 Iranian people with and without coronary artery disease. Each participant completed a food frequency questionnaire to determine their consumption of whole grains and refined grains.

Those who had a higher intake of refined grains were associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, while consumption of whole grains was associated with a lower chance of having premature coronary artery disease.

Grains are considered refined when they go through industrial processing which gives them a finer texture and longer shelf life, but eliminates some essential nutrients.