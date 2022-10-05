Do sports drinks meet the water quota we should drink? – 10/05/2022

The correct intake of fluids before, during and after training is something that often worries athletes, as many know that dehydration can harm performance and even health — as well as the process of hyponatremia, generated by excess hydration. Because of this, in addition to water, many practitioners of physical activities usually drink sports drinks (isotonic drinks are the most common) during training. But do sports drinks “count”?

In 1965, Dwayne Douglas, Gator’s assistant football coach, questioned kidney disease expert Robert Cade about why players lost so much weight during practice and games if they urinated so little. Cade quickly deduced that the players were sweating so much they had no more fluids to urinate on — but it was the underlying issues that intrigued him the most.

When researching the effects of heat on the human body, Cade and his colleagues began to realize that all that sweat was taking with it the players’ energy, strength, and stamina. The researchers speculated that the electrolytes (mainly sodium and potassium) that the players lost in sweat were upsetting the body’s chemical balance.

In early September 1965, Cade and his colleagues began collecting samples from 10 freshman football players at the University of Florida. The results were eye-opening for the time. The players’ electrolytes were completely out of balance, their blood glucose was low and their total blood volume was low. The solution was to give them salt water to replace the salt they were losing in sweat. In addition, they added sugar to maintain blood glucose. In this way, they obtained promising results.

This survey of athletes showed a lot about what we needed to know. But we know that the intake of sufficient fluids every day is essential for anyone, physical activity or not, being vital for general health and contributing to basic body functions, including temperature regulation, elimination of waste, contribution to the joints of our body etc.

How much water to drink?

While recommendations vary depending on age, activity level, and other factors (we have calculations to know the exact amount), recommendations for women are around 2.7 liters of fluid a day and men are around 3.7 liters. per day.

Food provides approximately 20% water, which means that women should drink about 2.2 liters of water a day and men should drink 3.0 liters.

Do they serve to reach the daily hydration quota?

Yes, because they have water. But, thinking about health, it makes no sense to exchange water for these drinks.

Sports drinks contain electrolytes: minerals like sodium, calcium and potassium, which help cells maintain fluid balance in the body. You lose these substances in perspiration, and pure water does not replace them.

Electrolyte restoration does not necessarily trigger better hydration and there is no conclusive evidence that people lose enough electrolytes through regular activity or even moderate to vigorous exercise to affect hydration levels.

Also, some sports drinks tend to contain compounds other than water and electrolytes, such as food coloring and preservatives — so it’s important to read labels and look for products that don’t contain these ingredients. A study that compared the hydrating effects of three commercially available sports drinks with water found that none hydrated the body faster than plain water.

Sports drinks with sugar (carbs) have added electrolytes, but their small benefit does not outweigh the negative effects of sugar consumption and chemical additives in the composition.

The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends limiting added sugar as much as possible and eating less than 25 g per day for women and 36 g or less per day for men, with sports drinks contributing 3% of added sugar. So while sports drinks can count towards your daily fluid intake, they are not recommended as a mandatory drink.

There are even several sugar-free options. But research indicates that the often-used artificial sweeteners aren’t necessarily a healthier option than sugar. A small study published by the journal Physiology and Behavior compared a drink made with a sweetener called isomaltulose, derived from honey, with one sweetened with traditional sugar (sucrose).

The results indicated that the isomaltulose-sweetened beverage provided better hydration and led to lower urine output compared to the sugar-sweetened beverage. One possible reason is that isomaltulose is digested and absorbed more slowly than a typical carbohydrate, which can decrease the amount of fluid lost after drinking a beverage with this sweetener. It is important to note, however, that isomaltulose is still an added sugar, and research is needed.

It’s worth stressing that sugar serves a purpose for those who participate in intense workouts that last more than an hour, being a quick source of carbohydrates to replenish the reserves your body used after intense exercise. For those who drink sports drinks when they are exercising at a lower intensity, for less than an hour, or not exercising at all, however, all that sugar can be detrimental to health and weight.

We should also remember electrolytes, as their balance in the body is essential for health and performance, making sports drinks an option to replace the electrolytes lost through sweat after an intense workout. We should keep in mind that these electrolytes do not increase the amount of hydration you will receive from the drink and it is important to note that the added sugars in sports drinks negate any health benefits offered by the electrolytes.

*Still comparing sports drinks with energy drinks, both contain sugar as a second ingredient, however sports drinks outperform energy drinks when it comes to hydration as energy drinks contain even more sugar than sports drinks and a fair amount of caffeine, reflecting less water and therefore less hydration per cup in energy drinks.

To maximize the hydration benefits of sports drinks, it is important to drink them only when appropriate. While water is the best moisturizer, sports drinks can be part of a hydration protocol during and after intense exercise.

The ACSM notes that there is no performance benefit from having a sports drink for workouts lasting less than an hour. They claim, however, that athletes may find flavored drinks more palatable and therefore consume more fluids overall. During intense exercise lasting an hour or more, replacement of electrolytes and some carbohydrates can be beneficial, and sports drinks can be a useful method of getting these nutrients. Sports drinks aren’t nutritionally necessary if you’re not exercising, so if you choose to include them as part of your hydration routine, opt for those with a limited amount of sugar and enjoy them in moderation.

According to the Brazilian Society of Sports Medicine, hydration recommendations include:

– Hydrate yourself well in the 24 hours before physical activity.

– Start exercise well hydrated. For this, it is recommended, two hours before exercise, to ingest from 250 ml to 500 ml of liquids.

Drink fluids during physical activity whenever possible. Try to hydrate yourself every 15 or 20 minutes of exercise with a glass of water (from 150 ml to 200 ml).

– If the activity time is long, opt for isotonic consumption — when necessary.

The amount of carbohydrate that can be beneficial increases as the duration of exercise increases. Research shows that small amounts of carbohydrates (less than 30 grams per hour) can improve exercise performance in competitions or workouts lasting 30 to 75 minutes.

It is recommended:

– Consume up to 30 grams per hour of carbohydrates or about 500 ml of a sports drink with 6% carbohydrates, in workouts that last from one to two hours.

– Workouts lasting two to three hours can benefit from more carbs — up to 60 grams per hour.

However, these recommendations are for continuous, high-effort activities without rest. The same guidelines do not apply to certain intermittent activities, such as weight training and soccer with friends.

Remember that it all depends on your goals. Always seek professional supervision.

