The new version will be ideal for those who use WhatsApp Business, which is aimed at business owners looking for the functions of the messenger.

The company responsible for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, Meta, announced that it will soon launch a paid version of its instant messaging app. In short, this is WhatsApp Premium. So far, the app has not been officially released. However, there is already some information about its operation. But after all, is there a date for the app to start charging for its use? Find out below.

Do you already have a date for WhatsApp to start charging for the use of the app?

Not. There is currently no date for the app to start working. However, in the paid version of WhatsApp, the user will be able to create links with the company’s name in the URL, in addition to having up to 10 devices linked to the account. As for the values, as he has not yet been released, it is not known how much will need to be paid for him.

In general, the new version will be ideal for those who use WhatsApp Business, which is aimed at business owners who are looking for messenger functions to increase their business sales. That is, WhatsApp Business focuses on business owners and MEIs, who use the app to chat with customers and close sales.

Services currently available include:

Account with adaptable registration for landline numbers;

Business profile option. It contains implement links, address and other additional information;

In addition, it is possible to use up to 4 devices at the same time;

Finally, the messaging tool is customized for companies.

Rumors about the novelty

The charge on WhatsApp has not even started and there are already many fake news on the subject. Among them, it is possible to mention a rumor that circulates in the app: “Confirmed… Tomorrow the free messages will end, and they will start charging for whatsapp at 0.37 cents. Resend this message to more than 3 groups, and it will be free for life. Pay attention to the ball, because it will turn green, do it and see. I’ve already sent it.”

However, according to information from TechTudo, WhatsApp’s advice denied that the message is real. In addition, it advised users not to pay any cents for sending any messages. This is said because the application only uses the device’s internet connection to send and receive content.

