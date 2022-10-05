Do you have honey at home? Here’s how to find out if it’s pure or adulterated

O honey It is one of the basic foods that cannot be missing in our kitchen, as it is a healthy option to sweeten food or as an ingredient in several recipes. But how do you know if the honey is pure or adulterated?

First, it is important to know what honey is exactly: it is a sweet and viscous substance, golden or yellow in color.

It is produced by bees of the genus Apis Mellifera, called European bee or honeybee, from the nectar of flowers or secretions from the living parts of some plants.

How to identify pure honey and adulterated honey?

When choosing honey, you must carefully read the label, because in the description of the composition of pure honey, words such as: commercial glucose, fructose syrup should never appear.

Also, you should know that pure honey does not expire. It is common that, in the information about the product, the dates of collection and preferential consumption appear, but if the packaging also determines an expiration date, you may be facing an adulterated honey.

See other tricks to identify raw honey below:

1. Test the texture

The easiest way to tell if honey is pure is to put a small amount on your finger and see if it stays there or if it runs off. if it drains, It’s not pure honey.

2. Turn the honey pot

When you buy it, turn the honey pot upside down and if the bubble that forms slowly, it means it’s pure honey, but if you move quickly, it’s honey with changes.

3. Take the microwave test

Put the honey on a plate and microwave it and if it hardens, it’s pure honey. But if it turns liquid, it’s adulterated honey.

4. See if it crystallizes

If, over time, the honey becomes very hard to the point of crystallizing, it means you have real honey. But if it becomes syrupy, it indicates that it has been tampered with.