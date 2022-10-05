Do you want to lose weight? These 3 foods MUST be in your breakfast

The weight loss process can be difficult for some people. In addition to physical activities, a regulated diet should be taken into account at this time. For that, we have a great ally: breakfast. Because? Some foods can help you lose weight in a healthy way. See foods to include in meals.

3 items to include for breakfast

The first food eaten of the day can be the secret to ensuring the energy and disposition that the body needs to take the next few hours. With this, it is easier to start the tasks that will be carried out required by work or studies. These foods often even have the ability to improve mood! See these suggestions:

1. Cereals

Oatmeal, granola or other seeds are among the most important and recommended cereals to add to breakfast for the vast majority of people. This is because cereals are rich in complex carbohydrates, that is, they are slowly absorbed and rich in fiber. They provide satiety. In addition, the person’s sugar levels are stabilized, without generating a glycemic peak for the individual (in this case, except for granola).

2. Dairy

For them to really add up in a positive way, give preference to skimmed and vegetable milk (soy or almonds, for example) or 0% skimmed yogurt. That way, they are really great options for the first meal of the day. A great bonus is that they also help you lose weight. Yogurt can even serve as the basis for delicious recipes such as fruit bowls or to eat with cereal.

3. Fruits

Fresh or freeze-dried (dehydrated) fruits are great options. They can be mixed with dairy and oatmeal to provide the necessary nutrients, however care must be taken with juices. Even the natural ones! The vast majority act as a quick source of sugar for the body.