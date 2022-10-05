Doctor and patient attack each other with chairs in a health unit in Luziânia; video | Goiás

A doctor and a patient attacked each other with chairs at a Basic Health Unit (UBS) in the Airport Sector, in Luziânia, in the surroundings of the Federal District. A video shows when one of them throws the chair at the other, who retaliates with the same object. (see video above). The Civil Police investigate the case.

Until the last update of this report, the g1 failed to locate the doctor’s and patient’s defenses to position themselves.

Luziânia City Hall said it is analyzing the situation and seeking information to clarify what happened.

The Regional Council of Medicine of Goiás (Cremego) said in a note that it repudiates any form of violence and understands that the relationship between doctor and patient must be guided by trust and based on mutual respect.

“Cremego hopes that the case will be investigated, those responsible will be punished and that regrettable episodes like this will not be repeated,” the council said.

The fight was on Monday (3). The two involved were taken to the police station, but no one was arrested until early evening of the same day.

On TV Anhanguera, the doctor said that the confusion started when the patient arrived at the scene asking for a bottle of insulin, but his prescription was one year and four months ago. Therefore, an employee said that, in order to obtain the medicine, he would have to undergo a new consultation.

After that, the man would have started verbally assaulting the UBS employee, as reported by the doctor. He also said that, after hearing the confusion, he went to the scene to defend the worker-moment in which he was physically assaulted.

A video taken outside the health unit shows the doctor throwing a chair at the patient, who picks up the furniture to fight back. At this point, the recording shows that the doctor takes another chair and the two attack each other at the same time.

The doctor had some bruises and said he had a tendon injury in his hand, and that one of his fingers is not even moving.

After the confusion, the Military Police were called and, arriving at the scene, the patient was no longer there. During patrol, the corporation found him at a gas station. After that, the man was taken to the police station.

To the police, the patient confirmed the information that he went to the health unit in search of insulin. Despite this, he said that the doctor was the one who attacked him first.

Deputy George Nogueira, from the Civil Police of Luziânia, said that he is investigating the case and that the “procedure is in progress”.

