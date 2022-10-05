Does the Credit Suisse crisis affect Brazilian FIIs? Controlled by the bank, CSHG says no; understand

Manager of eight real estate funds listed on B3, Credit Suisse Hedging-Griffo (CSHG), a stockbroker, ruled out any influence of the global crisis of confidence faced by Credit Suisse – one of the largest banks in the world – in the operations of FIIs in Brazil.

Since last Friday (30), rumors have grown that the Swiss bank is at risk of not being able to meet its financial commitments. The institution’s name has since been featured in the economic news and in discussions on social networks.

In Brazil, Credit Suisse is the controller of CSHG, which has seen the volatility of the shares of the FIIs it manages increase. The broker began to be questioned about the impact of the problems of the Swiss financial institution on the operations of real estate funds.

In response to rumors of possible losses for FIIs, the CSHG released a statement this Wednesday (5) reinforcing that it follows Law 8.668/93 – which establishes that the assets and rights of real estate funds are segregated and independent of any institution.

“The assets and rights that are part of the property of the Real Estate Investment Fund, in particular the immovable property held under the fiduciary property of the managing institution, as well as their fruits and income, do not communicate with the property of the latter”, says article 7 of the law. 8.668/93, highlighted by the administrator.

In view of the segregation of equity, CSHG states that the results and distribution of dividends of the FIIs managed by the brokerage will follow normally, “since the receipts of leases, credits and all other rights of the FIIs are not correlated and are not composed of securities issued by the Credit Suisse Group”, according to a material fact disclosed by the institution.

The list of real estate funds managed by CSHG includes:

CSHG Real Estate – HGRE11

CSHG Logistics – HGLG11

CSHG Real Estate Receivables – HGCR11

CSHG Urban Income – HGRU11

CSHG Imobiliário FoF – HGFF11

CSHG Prime Offices – HGPO11

Castello Branco Office Park – CBOP11

Residential CSHG – HGRS11

The CSHG statement is in line with the analysis of Marcos Baroni, head of real estate funds at Suno Research, who does not see great risks for the funds managed by the broker in the short term. For him, the investor must redouble his attention in the medium term.

Professor Baroni – as he is better known – spoke about the subject in this Tuesday’s edition (4) of the League of FIIsa program produced by InfoMoney and which has a presentation by Maria Fernanda Violatti, analyst at XP, Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII, and Wellington Carvalho, reporter at InfoMoney.

Despite the increase in the volatility of the quotas of the funds managed by CSHG, Baroni does not immediately see a reason for the great concern of the quotaholders.

“We have some evidence that the operation here in Brazil is going very well”, says the professor. “The CSHG management team has been working together for a long time and everything has been going according to expectations”, says Baroni, who mainly refers to the execution of the active management of the funds and the fulfillment of the schedule of renovations in properties and issuance of new quotas. .

He also recalls that the administrator of a real estate fund is a service provider of the FII, which can be exchanged for another in the event of an extreme situation – the institution’s bankruptcy, for example. The model also guarantees a certain peace of mind for investors, says the expert.

In Baroni’s assessment, investors’ attention should be directed mainly to the medium term, more specifically to eventual changes in CSHG’s operation.

If the crisis eventually worsens and begins to reflect on the Brazilian operation, reflects the professor, the management team may end up being affected, reflecting on the portfolio strategy and, consequently, on the fund’s operation.

“In this scenario, we would no longer have the same managers and the same quality of active management”, he predicts. “All the work of growing the fund and creating value for the shareholder seen so far would be threatened”.

Anyway, Baroni, for now, does not work with such a drastic scenario. For him, the Brazilian operation of Credit Suisse will go through this crisis with “one or another stress”, but it will continue to exist.

Check out more analysis by Professor Baroni in yesterday's edition of League of FIIs.