Dollar and Stock Exchange have a more stable day after the repercussions of the elections

The commercial dollar closed today with a new fall, this one of 0.11%, quoted at R$ 5.168. The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), bordered on stability, losing 0.08% and at 116,230.12 points.

Today’s results come after strong market movements on Monday, with the repercussion of the first electoral round in Brazil on Sunday (2). Yesterday, the dollar had the biggest daily percentage drop in four years, with investors positively rebounding from the tighter-than-expected presidential election and heading to the second round. In addition, the currency also accumulates losses in other countries.

It is normal, after sharp currency movements, to have a “correction” day, with less sudden drops or small advances.

For the Ibovespa, the shares of 3R Petroleum Oil and Gas (RRRP3) and Americanas (AMER3) helped to soften a possible drastic drop after yesterday’s high of 5.54%.

In the second, the main positive highlights were shares of Sabesp (SBSP3), which grew 16.94%, and Petrobras (PETR3 and PETR4), which appreciated by 9.04% and 8.04% respectively.

The possible interference of a PT government in Petrobras brought a negative perspective to the market, with a preference for advancing the privatization of the state-owned company under a Bolsonaro government.

The mood in foreign exchanges, mainly Wall Street, corroborated the purchases in the Brazilian trading session, after data signaling a slowdown in the US economy.

Weaker numbers on US activity tend to facilitate the work of the Federal Reserve, the Central Bank of the United States, in fighting inflation, at a time when doubts remain about the length of the cycle of interest rate hikes to be implemented by the bank. .

According to Leonardo Neves, a specialist in variable income at Blue3, although weaker data seems like a bad thing, at this moment it is very positive because it brings the feeling that the Fed can ease the hand in the monetary tightening.