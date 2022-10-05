Dollar drops 4.09%, the biggest daily drop since 2018, and the stock market rises 5.54% with optimism after the 1st round

Yadunandan Singh

Appreciation of the real also resulted in the fall of the dollar, which reached R$ 5.174

Nelson Antoine/Estadão ContentPerson looking at a Stock Exchange screen with numbers and names written on it
Market reacted positively to the election result

The main index of the Brazilian stock exchange, the Ibovespa, closed up 5.54%, with 116,085 points, this Monday, 3rd. This is the best performance of the B3 since April 2020. The appreciation of the real also caused a fall of 4 .07% in dollar, being quoted at R$ 5,174, the biggest percentage drop of the currency since June 2018. The euro also had a decrease of 3.84%, with a price of R$ 5.08. According to financial analysts, the result is a reflection of the reaction of the financial market to the result of the first round of 2022 elections, which boosted the price of oil. The market showed optimism regarding the balance between presidential candidates. State-owned companies such as Petrobras also recorded significant increases. The company’s shares grew 9.04%, but reached 8.86% for common shares and 7.99% for preferred shares. Banco do Brasil had an increase of 7.63%. In addition, airlines Gol and Azul saw shares rise approximately 12%.

After the counting of votes in the election on Sunday, 2, Bolsonaro was left with 43.2% of the votes, a number considerably higher than that estimated by polls, which indicated that the current president would receive only 36%. His main opponent Lula (PT) was around 50%, but ended the first round with 48.4%. With this result, the politicians move on to the second round. During the presidential race, Bolsonaro promised reforms and privatizations that excited many investors. Both Petrobras and Banco do Brasil, which posted a rise on the stock market, are candidates for potential privatization under the current president. The prospect of Lula’s victory in the first round raised the shares of for-profit education companies and construction companies, based on the PT’s bets who promised incentives to these sectors.

