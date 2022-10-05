Dollar returns losses against real with adjustment and election news in focus By Reuters



By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar returned initial losses and began to oscillate between stability and high against the real on Tuesday afternoon, in a movement opposite to that seen abroad, with investors adjusting positions after the fall of the US currency the day before. and monitoring domestic election news.

At 15:01 (Brasília time), the spot dollar advanced 0.16%, at 5.1855 reais on sale, after having earlier dropped 1.31%, at 5.1090 reais, a level that was not seen since the last day 22.

Some investors attributed part of the dollar’s rally to a technical adjustment after the currency tumbled more than 4% the day before, the biggest drop since mid-2018, with investors reacting positively to the election of a more right-wing Congress last Sunday. It is normal, after sharp currency movements, to have specific moments of correction.

Operators were also digesting the news that Ciro Gomes will follow the decision of his party, the PDT, to support former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the second round of the dispute for the Planalto Palace against current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). ).

In the first round of the elections, Lula had 48.43% of the valid votes, but was surprised by Bolsonaro’s better-than-expected performance, who totaled 43.20%. In the wake of this result, PT had already said the day before that it was time to start seeking to broaden support for his candidacy.

Experts have said the domestic currency market could start to become more sensitive to political news and election polls in the face of the prospect of a hotly contested runoff.

The rise of the dollar here was against the fall of more than 1% of an index of the North American currency against a basket of strong pairs abroad, where the climate was of strong appetite for risk.

On B3 (BVMF:), at 15:01 (Brasília time), the first maturity contract rose 0.29%, at 5.2170 reais.

