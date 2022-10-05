Dr. Wanderley credits the election to the fight for SUS and to friends and followers

Elected state deputy by the MDB, deputy governor José Wanderley Neto – Dr. Wanderley – thanked yesterday for the 43,512 votes he received on Sunday, making him the 9th most voted in the state and the 7th in the party, with voting in all Alagoas municipalities. He credited the victory to his history of struggles in defense of the SUS and to the support and participation of friends and followers.

For him, “no one is a candidate for himself, but for an idea and for people. We have always been engaged in defending social causes and people who need medical care, especially cardiac care, and today we see that it is necessary to review this care model”.

For him, “the SUS needs to be refounded”, because it does not quickly and efficiently provide care to people with infectious and chronic-degenerative diseases, especially cardiac and oncological ones.

– We know – he said – that 92% of the Alagoas population depends solely on the SUS for health care. This shows that it is necessary to debate the problem and seek solutions. I intend to take the matter to the Legislative Assembly and dialogue with my future colleagues to formulate proposals that can be forwarded to improve the SUS.

José Wanderley highlighted that it is through politics that it is possible to seek solutions and that is why he decided to run for the legislative mandate. “It was a project of ours, for example, which led to the creation of Casa do Coraçãozinho, which today serves children with heart problems. And it was another project, also ours, that led to the construction of the Professor Adib Jatene Heart Hospital, the third of its kind in the North/Northeast that we intend to become a national reference”.

– Both projects were made possible by political decision. Of good and healthy politics. And it is in this policy that we will seek to advance and improve public health – he said.

In this regard, he highlights the participation of the then governor Renan Filho (MDB), newly elected senator of the Republic, “for the sensitivity of understanding how important it would be to make cardiac care possible for our children and the construction of an institution the size of the Hospital Professor Adib Jatene”. And it also highlights the commitment of Governor Paulo Dantas (MDB) and Secretary Gustavo Pontes de Miranda, of Health, in accelerating the completion of the hospital to provide care as quickly as possible to the population.

For these two – and other – achievements to continue, he said that he has great confidence in the re-election of Governor Paulo Dantas (MDB), “who has already shown great sensitivity in solving health problems”, giving special attention to the sector. “What has been done well so far, and there has been a lot, needs to be continued,” he said.

José Wanderley believes that the chances of Paulo winning again in the second round are great (in the first round he got 46.64% of the votes against 26.79% of Senator Rodrigo Cunha (União Brasil), his main opponent).

“Now that the first round is over,” he continued, “it’s time to go back to the real world and listen to the people. It’s no use staying in fetched promises, personal attacks and offenses. The important thing is to focus on the work that has already been demonstrated and the ability to do more important works in the future, not allowing for backlash. That’s why Renan Filho was elected and that’s why I believe in the re-election of Paulo Dantas.

Dr. Wanderley guaranteed that the commitments made in the campaign are maintained and will be fulfilled, “because I understand that, as I have never been alone in this journey, I will continue to count on the support and participation of people in the fight for the best for Alagoas”.