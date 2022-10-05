Drogaria do Miro has been serving residents since before the creation of SUS

Anyone passing by Zélia Avenue, in Barueri, in Greater São Paulo, notices the presence of different pharmacies, but one of them stands out for its commercial facade which reads: “Drogaria do Miro since 1985”. Founded by Aldemiro Martins da Silva, 60, it was the first drugstore in the Parque dos Camargos neighborhood, resisting for 37 years at the same address.

The establishment is older than the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde), which was only implemented later by the Federal Constitution of 1988 and formalized in 1990 by Law No. 8,080. Before him, the health policy that worked in the country was INAMPS (National Institute of Medical Assistance of Social Security), created in 1977 and extinct in 1993.

During this period, only the population formed by those who worked in formal jobs with a formal contract and contributed to social security was served. Thus, it was very common for people to look for drugstores to consult, as access to public health was limited.

The drugstore has existed for 37 years at the same address, even with the arrival of large chains in the neighborhood @Tatiane Araújo/Agência Mural

Miro, as he is known in the region, remembers that in the early years he was much sought after by clients to prescribe medication, dressings, injectables into the muscle and even to pull teeth.

“They came to me to try to solve their health problems, but I always did it very consciously”, he says, claiming not to be a doctor. “When the problem got beyond my ability, I always indicated looking for a professional”, he adds.

Débora Conceição da Costa, 45, a drugstore customer for 35 years, remembers an episode in which he saved her daughter’s life, at the age of four at the time. “I took her to Miro with a high fever, as there was no thermometer at home. When taking her temperature, he indicated to see a doctor, as she could have seizures,” she says.

After the SUS, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) was also created in 1999, which helped to supervise the operation of drugstores and pharmacies in the country. Miro remembers that time.

“It used to be ‘no man’s land’, pharmacies did what they wanted, sold controlled medicines without control, performed different procedures and prepared bottles (mixtures of medicines) without any control and without thinking about the patient’s health”, he comments, proud of never have done it.

The years passed and, as public health advanced in Brazil, the famous drugstore in Parque dos Camargos, which was just a small door without employees, today has three pharmacists at the counter and other assistants who are specializing in the function.

Drogaria do Miro has three pharmacists and other assistants @Tatiane Araújo/Agência Mural

Despite the progress, the establishment, which displays shelves full of medicines and cosmetics, has an old pointer scale at the entrance that still works, a souvenir from the 1980s. In addition, it maintains the tradition of not advertising and not working with loyalty cards, but rather putting the customer first with honest work.

According to the owner, the humanized service is the differential of Drogaria do Miro. “The big chains came to sell cheaper, do business and make a profit. They use cheap labor and, thus, end up serving the customer without any quality”, he says.

The oldest pharmacist in the house, Alaide Lopes da Silva, 57, who has worked with Miro for over 12 years, confirms. “I’ve worked in other places where I had to hit goals. Here the only goal is to serve the customer well and be honest,” he says.

The scale on the drugstore door is a reminder of the 1980s and it still works @Tatiane Araújo/Agência Mural

For the founder, employees and customers are like a huge family, that’s because he has customers he’s been serving for years. Edna Maria da Costa Silva 50, a resident of Parque dos Camargos for 35 years, is one of those customers.

“He has saved me from buying unnecessary medication, indicating something that would make a difference and sometimes indicating a similar medication that I already had at home, avoiding the purchase. He was never the type to push medication for the payoff,” she says.