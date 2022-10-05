During a plenary session, the president of the TSE presents numbers from the 1st round of the 2022 General Elections — Superior Electoral Court

At the beginning of this Tuesday’s session (4), the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, highlighted the numbers of last Sunday, October 2, the first round of the 2022 General Elections, the largest election in 90 years of existence of the Electoral Justice (JE). He praised the participation of the electorate in the voting and highlighted the fairness of the election. “Voters demonstrated democratic maturity, attended polling stations, performed the act of voting, realizing democracy with peace, harmony and security,” he said.

Moraes pointed out that, of the total of just over 156 million voters eligible to vote, more than 123 million turned out to vote, which is equivalent to almost 80% of the eligible electorate. According to him, it was a response to the call for Brazilians – especially youth – to participate in the elections. The abstention rate was 20.95%, close to the average recorded in previous elections.

Elections 2022 totaled 118 million valid votes. Null votes were 3.4 million, which corresponds to 2.82% of the total votes. The blanks, on the other hand, totaled 1.9 million, that is, 1.59% of the total. Added together, blanks and nulls add up to 4.41%.

The president of the TSE also informed that the last ballot box found was from a section of Coari, in Amazonas. Due to technical problems, electronic voting had to be replaced by manual voting on paper ballots. In total, 472,075 polling stations were counted.

Female and black candidates

Also in the speech, Alexandre de Moraes highlighted that, this year, Brazil elected 513 female deputies and federal deputies, of which 91 are women, which corresponds to 17.7% of the total, and 27 black candidates (5.26% of the total). For the Senate, four of the 27 elected are women (14.8%) and three are black (11.1%). According to the minister, the measures endorsed by the TSE in relation to encouraging these candidacies have had an effect.

Technology

The president of the TSE also highlighted the role of technology in the election. Until the Sunday of the election, more than 37 million e-Titles were issued, a reflection of the spontaneous adhesion of Brazilian society to the application developed by the Electoral Justice. for the same app, more than 1.5 million justifications were presented. According to the minister, voters in Antarctica justified their absence from voting via the app.

The Electoral Justice also received a record number of volunteer polling stations – 830 thousand, representing 48% of the total escalated, which reached more than 1.8 million. This number is 93% higher than that of the last General Elections, in 2018, when 430,000 poll workers spontaneously registered to contribute to the electoral process.

These poll workers received specific training and guidance from Electoral Justice technicians to prepare to act on election day. The training took place both in person and online, with more than 84,000 certificates being issued.

smoothness

Moraes spoke about the Electronic Ballot Box Integrity Test, which was carried out on 641 devices. The pilot project of the same test with biometrics was carried out in 58 polls in 19 states and the Federal District. There were 2,050 voters who agreed to participate by granting biometrics.

Alexandre de Moraes also commented on the report of the Electoral Observation Mission of the Organization of American States (EOM/OAS), delivered to the minister this Monday (3). The document reiterates the total transparency, security and auditability of electronic voting machines. “Our polls showed once again that there is no election in the world that is as safe, reliable, auditable and with such rapid calculation as the Brazilian one”, declared Moraes.

The minister also praised the role of the Electoral Justice, the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), the Regional Electoral Courts (TRE) and Brazilian society in general in carrying out the election.

queues

Regarding the queues registered in some polling stations, the president of the TSE stated that the Electoral Court is taking the necessary measures, together with the TREs, so that they do not occur again in the second round of Elections, scheduled for October 30th.

Finally, the minister invited the whole of society to go to the polls in the second round. “I invite everyone to participate again in the second round, to participate in the great party of democracy. The turnout of all voters and all voters is very important so that we can demonstrate, once again, the maturity of Brazilian democracy and so that we can complete this electoral cycle of the 2022 General Elections”, he concluded.

JV/JL/LC, DM