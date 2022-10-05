EA reveals visceral gameplay of the remake

The Ishimura ship will never be the same again. EA Motive revealed, this Tuesday (04), the first gameplay of the remake of Dead Space, which bets on a frightening setting and shows a noticeable evolution in some mechanics, especially combat.

The gameplay is fluid and seems to be much less plastered than the original game. However, the biggest highlights are the setting of the Ishimura spaceship, more intimidating than ever, and for the protagonist Isaac Clarke, who must fight several horrifying creatures. Check out:

The Dead Space remake is heavily inspired by the reimagining of Resident Evil 2 and this was also very noticeable in the video, as there are intense moments of monster carnage very similar to Capcom’s creation. It is worth remembering that the production also has a new dismemberment technology that promises very intense gore moments. Its debut on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC is scheduled for January 27, 2023. Dead Space remake will be expanded with side missions

It’s not just the graphics and gameplay that got an overhaul in the Dead Space remake. According to senior producer Philippe Ducharme, even the original game’s story will feature side quests to add to the lore. Check out the details!