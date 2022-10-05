EA reveals visceral gameplay of the remake

Raju Singh 1 day ago Technology Comments Off on EA reveals visceral gameplay of the remake 0 Views

The Ishimura ship will never be the same again. EA Motive revealed, this Tuesday (04), the first gameplay of the remake of Dead Space, which bets on a frightening setting and shows a noticeable evolution in some mechanics, especially combat.

The gameplay is fluid and seems to be much less plastered than the original game. However, the biggest highlights are the setting of the Ishimura spaceship, more intimidating than ever, and for the protagonist Isaac Clarke, who must fight several horrifying creatures. Check out:

The Dead Space remake is heavily inspired by the reimagining of Resident Evil 2 and this was also very noticeable in the video, as there are intense moments of monster carnage very similar to Capcom’s creation.

It is worth remembering that the production also has a new dismemberment technology that promises very intense gore moments. Its debut on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC is scheduled for January 27, 2023.

Dead Space remake will be expanded with side missions

It’s not just the graphics and gameplay that got an overhaul in the Dead Space remake. According to senior producer Philippe Ducharme, even the original game’s story will feature side quests to add to the lore. Check out the details!

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

WhatsApp will block screenshots on single-view photos

Even using third-party apps, when trying to take a screenshot of WhatsApp or record the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved