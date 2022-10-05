Eating rice often can be as harmful as eating sweets every day – NiT

The conclusion is from an American study that warns of the consumption of refined grains, which have an effect equal to that of sugar.

It’s no secret that sweets aren’t the body’s best friend, but it turns out that rice can be just as dangerous. Yes, you read that right. A humble spoonful of rice may not be as healthy for you as you thought. The finding was revealed in a new study by the American College of Cardiology, published this Monday, October 3.

According to research, rice has similar levels of saturated sugars and oils to those found in sweets. And so it can be just as bad for the heart. To reach this conclusion, the researchers analyzed the eating habits of 2,500 Iranians. Half had a history of coronary artery disease and the rest had no pathology. They were asked how often they ate sugars and refined foods. The findings were, to say the least, surprising.

Foods that can be defined as whole or refined are made up of flour from mixtures of grains, seeds and various cereals. What distinguishes the type of flour and whether it is whole or refined is its processing, which can be more or less extensive. White rice, for example, is a refined grain, which means it doesn’t have as good a nutritional value as brown rice.

This is also reflected in the effects of each on the body. The study found that those who consumed the most refined grains had a higher risk of premature coronary heart disease (PCAD) — a problem common to those who eat large amounts of goodies.

The study’s lead author, Dr. Mohammad Amin Khajavi Gaskarei said: “A diet that includes the consumption of a large amount of unhealthy and refined grains can be considered similar to a diet that includes a lot of unhealthy sugars and oils.”

Refined grains, like sugar, are processed quickly by the body, and this increases the amount of sugar in the blood after consuming them. If this happens regularly, it can damage blood vessels and the heart, and lead to a buildup of plaque on artery walls — which causes coronary heart disease.