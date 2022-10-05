Elderly woman from SP falls into ‘dating’ scam with Johnny Depp and tries to recover R$ 208 thousand

posted on 10/04/2022 22:50



(credit: Jim Watson/AFP)

A 61-year-old woman resident of Osasco, in Greater São Paulo, went to court to try to recover R$208,400 lost to a scammer posing as American actor Johnny Depp.

The case was reported by journalist Rogério Gentile, from the UOLand confirmed by the report of the Estadão.

The elderly woman tells in the process that she started talking on Instagram with a fake profile of the actor and became “lovingly involved” with the scammer.

The person posing as Johnny Depp would have started asking for money to pay court convictions. At the time, the actor was responding to a lawsuit brought by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic violence. The litigation took on cinematic contours: the trial sessions were broadcast live with coverage of the main entertainment portals.

The defense says the elderly woman sold her car and house to help the scammer. The amounts were deposited in a bank account identified as being from a “Brazilian friend” of Johnny Depp’s lawyer.

The lawsuit is filed against Banco do Brasil. The elderly woman says that the bank account was “fraudulently opened, facilitating the use by third parties to apply the coup”. She asks for compensation for moral and material damages in the same amount lost.

Judge Clarissa Rodrigues Alves, from the 4th Civil Court of São Paulo, denied the request. The decision says that the elderly woman could not prove that she was the victim of a blow. There is appeal.

“It should be noted that the plaintiff attached to the file only and only the bank transfer receipts, which she made of her own free will, but does not add the Instagram profile that deceived her, the conversations that made her be tricked into selling a car. and home to help the alleged fraudster,” the judge wrote.

WITH THE WORD, THE BANCO DO BRASIL

“BB only manifests itself in the case file.”