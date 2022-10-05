Elderly woman who believed she was dating Johnny Depp loses BRL 208,000 in scam

A 61-year-old Brazilian woman transferred BRL 208,400 to a scammer posing as actor Johnny Depp. The pensioner believed that she was dating the American actor before falling for the coup.

The woman, a resident of Osasco, in Greater São Paulo, started a conversation on Instagram in October 2020 with a false profile of the artist.

According to the report she gave to the Justice, at first, the conversations were about “everyday matters”, however, over time, the person who pretended to be an actor started to tell “a sad story that he needed money to pay for an actor”. convictions in cases in which he was involved”.

At the time, the actor was facing a legal dispute with Amber Heard, his ex-wife, who accused him of domestic violence – in June of this year, the Court ruled in favor of Depp.

“Along with the sad story of not having money to pay the aforementioned fees, a ‘romance’ began where the scammer’s promises to take the author [do processo] to live with him”, the lawyer who represents the victim of the coup told Justice.

“The pandemic contributed to her believing every lie told by the scammer, given the emotional shock experienced. She was just looking for a way out or life change.”

According to the lawsuit, the retiree even had plastic surgery believing she would live in Los Angeles, in the United States.

The retiree also said that she sold a car and a house to help the fake Depp. The deposits were made at Banco Brasil in an account that the scammer said was from the “Brazilian friend of his lawyer”.

The deposits, according to the process, were made on November 30, 2020 (R$ 15 thousand), December 1, 2020 (R$ 40.4 thousand) and December 7, 2020 (R$ 153 thousand) .

Conversations with the fake Depp only stopped when the pensioner’s son questioned her about the transfers and discovered that she was being the victim of a scam.

The pensioner filed a lawsuit against Banco do Brasil claiming that the institution allowed a scammer to open a fraudulent account, “due to lack of maintenance and supervision”.

According to the woman, the bank is responsible for the service provided to the consumer in fraud committed by third parties. “There was clear negligence on the part of the bank,” she told the court.

Banco do Brasil defended itself in the lawsuit, arguing that the woman “transferred the amounts of her own free will”, not having interfered in the operations.

“The damage was not caused by the bank, but due to events that are beyond its power”, said the defense of Banco do Brasil in the process.

Judge Clarissa Alves rejected the accusation against the bank, but the retiree can still appeal.