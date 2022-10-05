Elections 2022: support from new allies of Lula and Bolsonaro can define 2nd round?

  • Rafael Barifouse
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Simone Tebet

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Simone Tebet took third place in the 1st round

After the first round of the elections, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) have already started to sew the first agreements with new allies in the dispute for the Presidency.

While Bolsonaro won the support of the governors of the two largest electoral colleges in the country, Lula must have the support of the third and fourth places, who together received 8.5 million votes.

The difference between Lula and Bolsonaro was 6 million. The PT received 48.43% of the valid votes, and Bolsonaro, 43.20%. To win, they need 50% plus one.

The dispute was tighter than the polls indicated, which makes closed support now important and welcome, but this should not be the tip of the balance for the victory of Lula or Bolsonaro, say political scientists heard by BBC News Brasil .

