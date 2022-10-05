Electronic Arts releases the first teaser of the new Need for Speed

The game should receive its full reveal next week.

With little time left for the end of 2022, Electronic Arts has finally released the first teaser for the upcoming Need For Speed, which is expected to make its debut later this year. After a series of leaks that have spread over the last few months, the company has released a image with a series of stylized logos who will show up in the next game.

So far, the company has not released many details about the game, which promises to re-explore the series’ street racing identity. The title should bet on a new visual style, which mixes realistic elements with special effects that recall the worlds of anime and graffiti.

While the new Need for Speed ​​doesn’t yet have a release date, the expectation is that an official reveal will be carried out next week. While the information has not yet been confirmed by Electronic Arts, the game’s Twitter account has given strong indications that this will happen.

Need for Speed ​​will return to Criterion’s hands

The new chapter of the series aims to show that it remains relevant in a world where competitors like Forza Horizon dominate much of the racing game market. Who will take on this mission is Criterion Gameswhich has been away from the development of the franchise since it launched Need for Speed: Most Wanted in 2012.

The new Need for Speed ​​should be released only for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, taking advantage of modern hardware to deliver a vast world full of visual details. According to insider Tom Henderson, the game will have the subtitle “Unbound” and its arrival in stores should happen in December this year.

The title should have a strong focus on multiplayer disputes, allowing players to meet across the map and start races without having to move elsewhere. Originally scheduled to hit stores in 2021, the game had its development delayed several times thanks to Battlefield 2042whose creation process ended up demanding the attention of a good part of the Criterion team.

First gameplay snippet of the new Need for Speed ​​leaks on the internet

The game will mix realistic visuals with various stylized effects



…..

Has PlayStation 5 available on Amazon. The console in the full version + the game Horizon Forbidden West is leaving for BRL 4,549.99 on Amazon. Check out this and other offers here.

Source: Eurogamer