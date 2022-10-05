Elmano wants to personally take care of security and “greatly increase” the number of Civil Police

The governor-elect of Ceará, Elmano de Freitas (PT), said that he will take the lead in public security. “First, take care of it personally”, he said when asked how he will handle the issue, by journalist Jocélio Leal, on the program O POVO no Rádio, on radio stations O POVO CBN and CBN Cariri.

Asked if this would weaken the area secretary, Elmano denied it. “No, I think we have to work with the team idea, because there are integrated issues.” Elmano interviewed journalists Rachel Gomes and Farias Júnior, in addition to Jocélio Leal.

The PT member pointed out that he wants to act on two fronts: the security forces, but also prevention policies. What about social assistance? Therefore, according to him, the role of the governor to decide and forward questions that involve more than one secretariat.

Elmano exemplified that he intends to have an intense youth policy. “Invest in regions where young people are seduced by criminal organizations,” she said. The action involves areas such as the environment, culture and sport.

Civil Police Contests

He also spoke about the reinforcement of personnel. “I’m going to call the Civil Police candidates. I want to tell the people who passed the Civil Police exam that they will be summoned.”

The governor-elect named the institution among the priorities. “I want to transform the Civil Police into a very strong institution. I am clear about the need for strengthening.”

Elmano continued: “We still have a reduced number of Civil Police personnel. I want to greatly increase the number of Civil Police personnel. We increased 20,000 security professionals, but in the Civil Police the increase was smaller.”

The future manager of the State highlighted this among the changes that will be in the security of Ceará in the mandate that begins in January. A priority will be the financial fight against criminal factions.

“If there is going to be a difference in this government of ours, it is a priority to increase the number of the Civil Police and strengthen the government’s intelligence area, precisely to face these criminal organizations, with the goal of financially asphyxiating them, causing them a lot of damage and taking property from heads of organizations who live in luxury. We will try to collect these goods.”

Another expansion signaled in the campaign and confirmed after the election is the intention to take Raio’s coverage to the whole of Ceará.

The pillars, then, according to Elmano, will be the use of the new Integrated Center for Public Security (Cisp), strengthening intelligence and having a stronger Civil Police.

Facial recognition

One of the actions mentioned by Elmano is the use of security cameras for facial identification of fugitives from justice. According to him, the technology for this is almost ready. In addition, he said that he received the suggestion and incorporated to use it also for locating missing persons.

Controllership

Elmano also said that the Comptroller General of Discipline (CGD) will be strengthened. “In every large category, there are people who deviate from an ethical point of view. The police are so serious about their work that a policeman who deviates is often helping traffic, he is helping a criminal organization. society is very serious.”

CGD receives criticism from police for alleged persecution. Elmano, however, highlighted the importance of this control. “I need to have a strong, independent, autonomous CGD to find out who this police officer is involved (with crime) so we can take this person out who didn’t deserve to be in the Military Police or the Civil Police.” He adds: “As we deal here with limit situations, of economically powerful criminal organizations, this effectively implies that we have a strengthened CGD and that’s what I will do.”

The governor acknowledged that there are lawsuits at CGD for minor matters. “Now, abuse of power, conduct that cannot be accepted by the police, CGD has to find out about this. “

Elmano also reinforced that there can be no partisanship in military structures. “There is no room for partisan politics within the Military Police. It is a risk to the country’s democracy. This is not the case for the Police, this is not the case for the Army, this is not the case for the Armed Forces. We need to value the police as much as we can. to value our police officers. And to take from the Police any seed it may have (of party politics)”.

