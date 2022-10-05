Elon Musk goes back and will continue with the purchase of Twitter

Elon Musk will follow through on the original deal to buy Twitter, with shares valued at $54.20, according to sources at Twitter. Bloomberg. In a new report published on Tuesday (4), the vehicle informs that the CEO of Tesla must comply with the acquisition.

The news comes less than two weeks before the trial between Musk and the social network in a court in Delaware, in the United States. The executive had raised suspicions about the real amount of fake accounts and spam on Twitter, as well as including allegations by the platform’s former security chief, Peiter Zatko, who cites the lack of security in the company’s processes.

Elon Musk, according to the US press, will follow through with the acquisition of Twitter.

According to sources in the original publication, Musk would have informed the proceeding of the acquisition in a letter to Twitter. The shares of the social network, after the publication of the news, rose up to 18% and were closed soon after.

billion dollar offer

The takeover bid for Twitter, valued at $44 billion, was made official by Musk in April this year. At the time, the billionaire informed that he would make Twitter a privately held company, that the social network should have more freedom of expression, in addition to opening its source code so that the algorithms could be analyzed publicly.

In September, the company’s shareholders approved the deal, giving the go-ahead for Twitter to go to court with an appeal for Musk to finalize the deal. The trial between the parties was scheduled for October 17, in a process that would last up to five days.

The withdrawal from the purchase of the social network was reported by Musk and his lawyers in July. Days later, Twitter revealed that it would initiate legal proceedings against the executive, stating that his allegations about the number of false accounts were baseless and demanding compliance with the agreement.

Confirmation of the proceeding with the purchase was announced, also today, by representatives of Musk to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In a letter, it was informed that “X Holdings I, Inc., X Holdings II, Inc. and Elon R. Musk” intend “to proceed with the closing of the contemplated transaction on April 25, 2022”, in which case the Fusion.

One of the terms suggested by Musk’s representatives is the “immediate suspension of action” between the executive and Twitter in the Delaware Court of Chancery, as well as “deferring the trial and all other proceedings related to it”.

*Article updated on 10/04/2022, at 16:43, with the confirmation of the merger agreement by the representatives of Elon Musk to the SEC.