Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter to make X, the ‘everything app’

the billionaire Elon Musk took the market by surprise this Tuesday (4th) by announcing that it is again interested in buy twitter. In a post made on the social network, he briefly explained the reason for having changed his mind and given up on the legal battle he would have with the company: building a new application called just X.

According to the commander of companies such as Tesla and SpaceX, the acquisition of Twitter will accelerate the creation of the “everything application” by about five years, as Elon Musk defines the X application. So far, the billionaire has not revealed more details about the new venture, but he had already shown interest in creating his own social network.

Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2022

“Buying Twitter is an accelerator for creating X, the everything app,” said Elon Musk. “[A compra do] Twitter probably accelerates X in 3 to 5 years, but I could be wrong”, replied the businessman to a question on the social network of the blue bird.

long term plan

In 2017, the billionaire bought the “X.com” domain from a former PayPal employee — the web address was part of one of Elon Musk’s first commercial ventures. This year, the mogul also hinted that he is already planning the social network project, even if the purchase of Twitter does not work out.

While the acquisition of Twitter promises to accelerate the creation of the “everything app”, the investment will not be low. If the purchase is actually carried out with the original offer, Elon Musk will have to shell out about US$ 44 billion to acquire the blue bird’s social network.