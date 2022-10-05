Enauta (ENAT3) discloses operational preview, Suzano (SUZB3) has financing of R$ 2.31 billion approved by BNDES and more

This Wednesday’s corporate radar (5) brings Enauta (ENAT3) which recorded a total production of 311,400 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in September 2022.

Cemig (CMIG4) obtained authorization from the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) for the start of commercial operation of the Generating Units (UG-01) and (UG-02)

IMC (MEAL3) completed the sale of assets of the indirect subsidiary in Panama, IMC F&B Panamá.

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) reported on Tuesday that it had approved two loans to Suzano (SUZB3) in the total amount of R$ 2.31 billion.

Regarding the news published today, Vale confirmed that it has hired advisors as it continues to evaluate alternatives to unlock long-term value for its shareholders.

As reported on September 29, no decision has been taken regarding any transaction.

Enauta’s total production (ENAT3) reached 311.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in September, or average daily production of 10.4 thousand boe.

In the third quarter, the average daily production was 9.8 thousand boe.

“The operations are intended to support the cultivation of eucalyptus in seven states and support the industrial modernization and production capacity in seven of the company’s factories,” said the development bank, in an emailed statement.

Of the total amount, R$ 658.65 million will be allocated to Suzano’s factories in Jacareí (SP), Limeira (SP), Suzano (SP), Aracruz (ES), Três Lagoas (MS), Mucuri (BA) and Imperatriz ( BAD).

According to the BNDES, the funds are part of an investment plan of R$ 1.18 billion to modernize a production line and reduce consumption of natural gas and chemicals used in pulp production.

The remaining R$ 1.66 billion will go to support the cultivation of eucalyptus in the company’s forestry units in Espírito Santo, Bahia, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Maranhão, Pará and São Paulo. The amount to be contributed by BNDES is equivalent to 80% of the total investment, R$ 2.07 billion.

Suzano has an annual production capacity of 10.9 million tons of pulp and 1.4 million tons of paper, according to BNDES.

Cemig Geração Poço Fundo, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cemig GT and owner of PCH Poço Fundo (PCH), obtained authorization from the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) for the start of commercial operation of Generating Units 1 (UG-01) and 2 ( UG-02) on September 29, 2022 and October 1, 2022, respectively.

Cemig GT won the A-4 Auction held by ANEEL in June 2018, when it sold the incremental energy resulting from the expansion of the Poço Fundo SHP (9.16 MW to 30.00 MW and the physical guarantee of 5.79 average MW for 16.59 average MW), with supply starting on 01/01/2023. Therefore, UG’s commercial operation started with an advance of about 3 months in relation to the supply period established in the Auction.

Equatorial (EQTL3)

Equatorial (EQTL3) informed that its subsidiary CEEE-D will make the 1st issuance of structural commercial notes in the amount of R$ 400 million.

IMC (MEAL3) informed that it concluded on this date the sale of assets of the company’s indirect subsidiary, IMC F&B PANAMÁ, SA.

Said interest was sold to the company Excelencia Y Superacion, SA referring to the 09 stores of the Carl’s Jr.

Armac (ARML3) approved a capital increase of R$1,682,771.20 and the amount of the new capital stock is R$1,129,496,770.37, fully subscribed and paid in, divided into 346,016,041 common shares.

Capital International Investors (CII) reduced its interest in CCR’s share capital from 5.7% to 4.7%, which corresponds to 95.9 million common shares.

Alupar (ALUP11) announced that it received a correspondence yesterday from Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda informing that, due to the performance of operations in the spot market, the sum of preferred shares (ALUP4) held, through units (ALUP11 ), by the set of funds managed by Sharp Capital reached 14,537,172, increasing its participation to 5.15% of the preferred shares issued by the company.

GIC Private Limited (GIC), in its capacity as representative of the Government and Monetary Authority of Singapore, announcing that, on 3 October 2022, the Government of Singapore became the sole holder of 5.197% of the total share capital of TOTVS, equivalent to 32,072,539 common shares issued by the company. Thus, in aggregate, GIC’s interest reached 6.089% of TOTVS’ capital stock, totaling 37,582,739 common shares.

PDG

VKR Fundo de Investimento Multimercado Crédito Privado Longo Prazo reported that it has reduced its shareholding in the company, now holding 19,548,226 common shares, equivalent to approximately 34.82% of the company’s share capital.

Priner Services (PRNR3)

Priner Serviços Industriais recorded gross revenue of BRL 276.1 million in the third of 2022, compared to BRL 135.4 million in the same period in 2021.

Biomm has entered into an exclusive agreement with Bioeq, a Swiss biosimilars company, for the commercialization and distribution of the biosimilar drug ranibizumab (BQ201) in Brazil.

Humberg Agribrasil (GRAO3)

Humberg Agribrasil (GRAO3) reported that, as a result of a material error, the mandatory dividend amount will be BRL 0.042465843 per common share issued by the company, and not BRL 0.0146654634 as previously disclosed.

(with Reuters)