End of cars? 3 major cities are closing to cars

It may seem impossible to many people, but the truth is that cars tend to decrease in the future. Several experts affirm this and many people are already moving in this direction. Meet 3 cities that intensified measures to reduce cars during the pandemic.

1 – Bogotá, Colombia

Bogotá has always been one of the outstanding capitals in the world because of citizenship. Cycling culture is strong there, including the Colombian national sport. With the pandemic, the public power decided to encourage even more the reduction of cars there.

The Colombian capital has one of the largest cycle paths on the planet, with more than 600 km in length. Best of all, the residents approved of this measure. It’s no wonder that on weekends, many streets and avenues are closed to cars and add up to more than 1.5 million active cyclists.

Public transport buses are powered by gas or electricity, which makes the environment even cleaner and more pleasant.

2 – San Francisco, USA

Another city that is limiting car traffic is San Francisco, or San Francisco, in the United States of America (USA). During the pandemic, the local city hall implemented the “Slow Street” program, which is a specific sign with traffic limiters for cars. The objective is to prioritize pedestrian and cyclist traffic.

Even with the end of restrictions, residents managed to keep 4 important roads permanently in this way.

3 – Paris, France, is also working to reduce cars

the French capital, Paris, has been making efforts to reduce the number of cars on its streets. In 2016, the lower quay was entirely dedicated to pedestrians, along the Seine River.

Another interesting factor is the “15-minute city” plan implemented by Mayor Anne Hidalgo. She was re-elected in 2020 because of this proposal. The aim is to structure Paris so that people can get all their tasks done in 15 minutes. This includes going to the market, fair, having leisure, going to the bank, etc.

The city also increased the number of bike lanes in the pandemic and promises to create 180,000 spaces for these vehicles by 2026.