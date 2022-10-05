Endrick may finally have ‘perfect setting’ to debut at Palmeiras

O palm trees remains calm in the leadership of the Brazilian and counting down to win the title. However, in addition to the excitement with the team, the fans live the expectation to see Endrick finally debut for the professional team, which has not been possible for several reasons. Now, against Coritiba, that could happen.

The Palmeiras jewel was listed for the first time in the derby against Santos, on September 18, at Allianz Parque. That day, his entry seemed unlikely, since it was a duel with a rival and that was worth important points in the Brasileirão. To top it off, Danilo was sent off and made the match even more complicated. Verdão, however, won 1-0 with a goal by Merentiel.

In the meantime, Endrick went down to the under-20 and scored the goal for the title of Alviverde in the Brasileirão of the category, but then he returned to the professional and was related by Abel Ferreira again, this time to face Atlético-MG, in Mineirão. The situation was not ideal either, as the team was full of embezzlement and faced a very strong opponent. In the end, the victory lasts 1-0.

Without being able to enter these two matches, there was the expectation that Endrick could have a chance against Botafogo, at Nilton Santos. And this time it seemed quite likely that it would. The game scenario also helped, as Palmeiras opened 3-1 on the scoreboard and the opponent seemed to have difficulty reacting, but Zé Rafael was sent off and the changes were to rebuild the team.

Once again, the boy was not used and just watched the game from the bench. Now, against Coritiba, this Thursday, at Allianz Parque, the “ideal” scenario can form again. Playing at home and against a team from the bottom of the table, Endrick could have his entry facilitated if Verdão open a good advantage on the scoreboard and, of course, no one is sent off to disturb that dream.

It is worth remembering that the striker had been called up by the Brazilian under-17 team for a training period that takes place this week, at the São Paulo CT, in Cotia. However, Palmeiras requested that the jewel remain at the club, prioritizing its integration into the professional, which may be another indication that this debut is close, and it is only waiting for this “ideal” scenario.

Alviverde welcomes Coritiba this Thursday, at 7pm, at Allianz Parque, for the 30th round of the Brasileirão-2022. Verdão has 63 points at the top of the table, ten more than Internacional, the vice.