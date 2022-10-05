EU adopts single charger for cell phones; iPhone will be affected – 10/04/2022

If you can no longer carry different chargers for different devices in your bag or devote an entire drawer to parts that are on the verge of being declared obsolete, a law adopted today in Europe can start to put an end to this situation.

After a decade of debates and pressure, the European Parliament approved this Tuesday a new rule that obliges all phone manufacturers to harmonize the outlets for chargers. Phone companies will have two years to adapt, and starting in 2026, the same rule will be required for laptops as well.

In practice, Nokia, Huawei, Samsung, Apple and all other companies will have to incorporate the same USB-C port for smartphones, tablets or other small electronic devices.

It is the first law of this nature in the world, which could place Europe as a kind of standardization model for a technology that revolutionized communications.

The biggest hit would be Apple and its iPhone, which will have to undergo changes and a redesign. By European rule, the default used for the charger will be the Android model.

Trying to stop the passage of the law, Apple even warned that the two-year period would not be enough and that, in practice, the new regulation would generate “an unprecedented volume of e-waste”.

The company also indicated that the law would curb innovation. But, behind the scenes and anticipating a change, it has already started since last year to work on a new model of cell phones. Today, only 21% of chargers sold worldwide are compatible with the iPhone.

But the MEPs did not give in and the new law was approved by an overwhelming majority of parliamentarians, with 602 votes in favour, 13 against and 8 abstentions.

“After more than a decade, the single charger for multiple electronic devices will finally become a reality in Europe,” said MP Alex Agius Saliba, author of the project.

The process began in 2009, when the European Commission issued an alert regarding the existence of more than 30 types of chargers on the market. For the bloc, the concern was the issue of electronic waste. At that time, Nokia, Samsung and Apple signed an agreement of intent to try to standardize charger models.

But the understanding failed and European regulators stepped in again to force, by law, a new model.

Brussels estimates that, once implemented, the standard will lead to savings of €250 million a year for consumers, as well as reducing e-waste by nearly 1,000 tonnes a year.