European agency warns of risk of death from combined use of codeine and ibuprofen – News

A statement issued on September 30 by the EMA (European Medicines Agency) safety committee warns against the combined use of two commonly used pain medications: ibuprofen and codeine.

The regulatory body draws attention, mainly, to the prolonged use of codeine, which is an opioid and can be addictive, with the association of ibuprofen, an anti-inflammatory. The main risks are serious damage to the kidneys and also gastrointestinal, which can lead to death.

“At higher than recommended doses or over a prolonged period of time, codeine with ibuprofen can damage the kidneys, preventing them from properly removing acids from the blood into the urine (renal tubular acidosis),” the statement reads.

The agency adds that “kidney malfunction can also cause very low levels of potassium in the blood (hypokalemia), which in turn can cause symptoms such as muscle weakness and dizziness.”

In Europe, it is possible to find the composition of ibuprofen and codeine in a single drug, which is not the case in Brazil, where codeine is associated with paracetamol.

The EMA recommended that the package insert for drugs sold in the countries be amended to include information on renal and gastrointestinal risks.

“THE PRAC [comitê de segurança] also noted that there are codeine-containing medicines with ibuprofen that are available without a prescription in the EU [União Europeia]. Since most of these cases were reported in countries where these drugs are available without a prescription, the PRAC considered that prescription drug status would be the most effective risk minimization measure to mitigate harm associated with abuse and abuse. dependence on these products”, emphasizes the agency.

Here in Brazil, codeine is only sold upon presentation of a C1 prescription in two copies, as required by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).