European Union makes universal charger mandatory for cell phones; see how it will be

The European Parliament approved, this Tuesday (4), a law that requires the existence of a universal charger, with entry USB-C, for smartphones, tablets and other portable devices. The measure will take effect from 2024 and will force the technology giant Apple to change the specific entry for its iPhone models, called Lightning.

The measure was approved by 602 votes in favor and 13 against, in addition to eight abstentions. MPs in favor of a single, universal charger argued that the equipment, thus regulated, will reduce the indiscriminate disposal of obsolete chargers and the costs to consumers.

Calculations made indicate that the change should represent savings in the order of 200 million euros per year, in addition to reducing just over a thousand tons of electronic waste annually across Europe.

Apple has resisted the move to standardize charging ports on its devices, claiming such legislation would hamper innovation. However, users of the company’s products complain that the entry Lightning is capable of transferring data at just a fraction of the speed of USB-C.

Half of chargers sold with cell phones in 2018 had a USB micro-B connector, while 29% had a USB-C connector and 21% had a Lightning connector, used by Apple, according to a 2019 Commission study.

In Brazil, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) followed the European discussion and opened a public consultation between June and August for a proposal to standardize cell phone chargers with USB-C standard.

(With information from Reuters)